Here's some highlights from this month's First Friday in Missoula and a full listing of galleries.
William Munoz's concert photography
(4 Ravens)
Let's admit it — our phone photos from concerts aren't that great, even if we got close to the stage. Thankfully, professionals are also documenting these shows with proper gear. One of those is William Munoz, who can usually be spotted roving at the Top Hat, the Wilma, or one of the amphitheaters, camera in hand.
This month at 4 Ravens, he'll be sharing "Music in Missoula Through the Camera," pictures from five years' worth of shows and 25 artists total. Some examples listed in the news release include Trey Anastasio, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dawes, Sylvan Esso, Alice Cooper, Dean Ween, Lake Street Dive and Dorothy.
The reception is 5-8 p.m. on Friday, with a short talk and Q&A at 6 p.m.
Textile art 'Barnacle'
(Le Petit Outre)
Hana Kasm, who designs her own clothing, made the leap from practical work into sculptures several years ago and is showing her work for this first time at Le Petit. The works in "Barnacle," do indeed resemble underwater sea life, with whimsical lip-like sculptures and coral-like protrusions, all crafted from patterned textiles she collects at estate sales and thrift shops. The ones that jump out the most, though, aren't on the wall, they're her boxy sculptures. One type, that she calls a "candy box," stands freely on legs, and another is a stack of textile-covered cubes that reaches 9 feet high.
The show is on view all month, with a reception from 6-10 p.m.
Chris Autio's colored landscapes
(Montana Art and Framing)
Missoula photographer Chris Autio's latest exhibition trains his eye on the landscape — mostly around Montana — in crisp black and white. What separates his work from other photos of his kind are the next step: He hand-glazes sections of the images with color to give them an interpretative emotional touch.
The opening reception is Friday at 5-9 p.m.
Zoe and Lukas Phelan's collaborative paintings (plus a rock show)
(Western Cider)
This Saturday, see indie art and an indie-rock show over at Western Cider. The visual art portion, "All That Glitters," is by Zoe and Lukas Phelan, a couple who collaborate on collage-like paintings that sometimes incorporate a pop-art feel into landscape work. The music is by Soft Maybe, a local group led by Sanders Smith of rock band Wrinkles. Smith's side project has a new record, "Domestic Nature," out now.
Technically, the art's on view during First Friday. The proper art reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 8 p.m., hear music by Soft Maybe and Proper Swans.
'Threshold' podcast arctic art show
(Rattlesnake Creek Distillers)
The producers of the award-winning podcast, Amy Martin and Nick Mott, will be on hand to discuss their work and share pictures from their Northern travels, which include a new miniseries on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.
Bonus features include an "arctic-themed cocktail" and a podcast listening station.
Their talk is at 6:30 p.m. and the opening runs from 5-8 p.m. The distiller is located at 128 W. Alder St.
MScott Miller's night scenes
(Murphy Jubb Fine Art)
Miller, whose work has been featured on the cover of the New Yorker, is showing selections from his ongoing series of neon-tinted Missoula nightscapes, some of which were featured in an exhibition at the Missoula Art Museum.
The gallery is open on First Friday, with music by the Pescaderos.
Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org. Through Dec. 21: HeART of the Holidays featuring various artists and work.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Jan. 4: "Gateway to Glacier" by Mary Edna Fraser, Sperry Chalet resident artist in 2015. Through Dec. 7: "Hear the Whistle Blow! Art of the Railway." Opening Dec. 12: Hockaday Member's Salon 2020.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Through Feb. 15: Rick Bartow, "Things You Know But Cannot Explain." Through Dec. 28: Ken Little, "Trophy Room" and "From the Ground Up: The Postwar Craft Movement in Montana." Through Feb. 15: Rick Bartow, "Things You Know But Cannot Explain." Through Feb. 22: Lillian Pitt, "Honoring My Ancestors." First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Dec. 14: "Jack Franjevic: Montana Modernist" and "Manus Festus: Selected Prints from the Meri Jaye Collection" through Jan. 4. Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In December: "Music in Missoula Through the Camera," collection of images from the last five years of concerts in the Missoula area by photographer William Munoz. First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through December: "Runs in the Family," mixed media by the Parks family of Missoula. Artist's reception, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Brunswick Gallery, 223 Railroad St., 880-2943: Six day exhibit and sale of photographs, paintings and postcards by Kristi Hager and Leslie V.S. Millar. Opens Dec. 6, First Friday and continues Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20 from 3-6 p.m. Also open by appointment.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne, 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In December: Holiday sale and exhibition. First Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30-9 p.m. and open house Dec. 14, 3-7 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m., featuring "A Caleb Meyer Christmas," highlighting a number of brand new, off-the-easel paintings.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Through December: Third annual 235 Smaller Works Show featuring the original work of more than 80 artist from the U.S. and Canada ranging in age from 18 to 91 including 46 female artists. Frame of Mind is also home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Frontier Space, 118 W. Pine St., 651-357-0946: In December: UM Ceramic Postbacc Showcase featuring Drake Gerber, Krissy Ramirez, Sarah Conti and Sam Joslin. First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In December: "New Work," large black-and-white photographs of mainly the Montana landscape that are hand-colored with special oil glazes by Chris Autio. First Friday opening Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Montana Modern Fine Art, 127 Main St., Kalispell, 406-755-5321, montanamodernfineart.com: Through Christmas: "Exotic Tea Pot Show" with teapots in a wide array of mediums and styles.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and James Hoffmann, acrylics by MScott Miller, pastels by Arthur Herring, ceramics by Richard Smith, and abstract photography by Steve Michaels. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Dec. 24: sixth annual Holiday Exhibit featuring over 125 artists. Celebrate Last First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. Last First at current location. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UC Gallery, second floor, University Center, UM, umt.edu/uc/uc-gallery: Amanda Barr, "The Way Out is Through," a ceramics installation show. On view through Dec. 13. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art on view
Bathing Beauties, 501 S. Higgins Ave.: Friday Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. Artisans from all over the country have designed pieces of jewelry. Money raised from sales helps stock the shelves at the Missoula Food Bank.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana, 314 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring a "Holiday Retrospective" with 2019 artists Rebecca Velde, Keith Van DePol, The Artists of Opportunity Inc., Tom Schenarts, Phyllis Tag, Evelyn Neel, Shirley Robinet, Jessica Mittal, Herman and Suzanna Andersen, Terrisa Olson, Missoula Architecture + Design Group.
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In December: "Wild Places and Spaces," watercolors and prints of wild places by Marmot Snetsinger. First Friday opening, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In December: "Emulating Migration," a solo show by Allison Goodnight. The watercolors focus on her fascination of the circuit she moved along this past year, paying homage to environment small and large.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring ceramics by Jo Nasvik Laporte.
Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St.: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-7:30 p.m., first annual Indigenous Art Market featuring artists, crafters and vendors.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring ceramics by Andrew Rivera, a resident at the Clay Studio of Missoula.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W., 541-6683: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring a Noteworthy Collective holiday celebration, featuring all of the makers on staff at Noteworthy: Art by Adrienne, Candice Haster, Dani Turner Design, RBNGRF, Flaherty Patch Co., Jennifer Marie Calligraphy, and Molly Huffman. You will be able to pull your own letterpress print on our Vandercook and partake in sweets, snacks, and beverages.
Opportunity Resources, 2821 S. Russell St., 721-2930, orimt.org/artistsofopportunity: Through Dec. 24: Holiday art sale featuring pottery, paintings and other artwork produced by ORI clients.
PureWest Christie's Real Estate, 101 Railroad St.: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring photography by John Fecteau.
Rattlesnake Creek Distillers, 128 W. Alder St., 239-5050: First Friday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m. featuring "Threshold" podcast team's photo from the arctic, a presentation and year-end party.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m., annual holiday open house to celebrate the Friends and Family Art Show featuring works by Steve Slocomb, Linda Cohen, Margo Geddes, John Thompson, Anne Cruikshank, Ariea Berry, Christina Manweiler, Tamara Bowles, Holly Tripp Photography, Bill Irvin, Richard Fifield, Kim Brown Campbell, Geoffrey Pepos, Laurie Pace, Jace Laakso, Cynthia Knutsen, Barb Schwartz Karst, Nicole Peters, Tim Thornton, Melanie Gardner, Heather Stockton, and others. Also featured: "A Music Mosaic: How Missoula Built Its Rockin' Community" shown in connection with "This Town is Full of Ghosts" and "In This Light," work by young indigenous photographers from Mexico, New York, Los Angeles and Two Eagle River School in Pablo.