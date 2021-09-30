Album review: Junior's 'Warm Buildings' captures an independent sense of place

A song on “Warm Buildings,” the new album by Missoula trio Junior, touched a particularly close chord when they posted a video online last year. In “Goddamnit,” vocalist "Hermina Jean" Harold addresses someone isolating themself — “you have to speed into the dark, past where your headlights work,” someone who “has to leave other people.”

It isn’t about the pandemic in any bluntly obvious way, but when Harold sings lines about “moving from warm buildings to warm buildings,” anyone who lived in Missoula last winter and heard it could relate. The warmth, too, comes from the arrangements — when she repeatedly draws out the word, “goddamn” as though it were an expression of awe and sympathy, her collaborators Caroline Keys and Jenny "Lynn" Fawcett respond in harmonies like a chorus of agreement.

While the song spoke to the mood last year, listening to it now with the full album it feels free its own new context — eight tunes that prize harmonies and an air of collaboration.