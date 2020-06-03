Allez! Missoula: New outdoor rotating mural space to open in alley next to Radius Gallery

“Mural outdoor art is a global emerging art form being more recognized as fine art and not just street art,” said Brian Sippy. “We want to promote that in Missoula.”

The project also fits with part of the Downtown Master Plan to activate the alleys and make them more safe and welcoming for pedestrians, he said.

“We felt, being on the first block of the Missoula (original) town site and the first paved alley of Missoula, that it would be a great ground zero.”

The space is divided into four sections and includes steel framing and permanent lighting so the art can be viewed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The art will be prepared for the elements so the program can hang murals through all seasons.

“The beauty of it being outside, (people) can come down whenever they want and take a look at these,” Nelson said.

The art will be rotated every four months, and while the first exhibition, called “See the Light,” features Todd’s well-known wood engraving prints of famous jazz musicians, the plan is to hire artists to create original murals for the space that will be put up for sale. As a not-for-profit project, any sales will go back into the program to pay for the next exhibition.