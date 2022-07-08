Allez!'s 'Murals for Missoula' shows Rankin's vision

New starts and second chances inspired a new set of murals unveiled in downtown Missoula on Friday.

Sponsored by Allez!, it's the second time nonprofits supporting a good cause have worked with local artists to develop one of the "Murals for Missoula" in the Radius Gallery alleyway. This year’s features Jeannette Rankin, a Missoula resident who was the first woman elected to Congress.

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation, which financially supports women across the country, claimed the space for the next few months to promote its higher-education scholarships for women over the age of 35.

“We really think this is a wonderful way to honor her,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of the foundation. “Both pieces capture the foundation and Rankin well.”

Montana-based artists Stella Nall and Gigi Don Diego were commissioned to create the bright-colored multimedia drawings, which encompass the excellence of women scholars while sprinkling in anecdotes of Rankin’s history.

Rankin, who was born in Missoula in 1880, served as Montana’s congressional representative in 1916 and again in 1940. In addition to being the first woman ever to serve in Congress, she was the only woman who voted for the 19th Amendment, which ratified a woman's right to vote. She is also the only person to vote against U.S. entry into both World War I and World War II.

Nall, a descendant of the Crow Tribe, said she felt really excited to make a piece that honors Rankin and demonstrates Indigenous excellence by using a graduation cap lined with traditional beadwork.

“The foundation wants to exemplify diversity, equity and inclusion,” Nall said, adding that Allez! and the foundation reached out to her to do the work.

Her light pastel colors are sprinkled with red poppies — a common flower used to honor soldiers after World War I. Both murals feature white doves, which represent new beginnings that a scholarship could bring.

Diego’s piece features a diverse group of people graduating, a testament to the academic accomplishments of the foundation.

“I love that the Jeannette Rankin Foundation’s vision is to inspire a better world by empowering women through education,” said Diego in her artist’s statement. “I am inspired by the commencement ceremony and the iconic image of the graduation cap.”

Sterk said roughly 16,000 women have received a scholarship since the foundation’s formation in 1976, totaling about $4 million. And with the scholarship support, Sterk said the recipients added $400 million in value to the economy.

The foundation was formed as a part of Rankin’s estate when she died in 1973, she said.

“This is something that she had in mind,” Sterk said. “She was always about putting women and children first.”

Recipients of the scholarship must be over the age of 35. Amanda Miller, a lifelong Missoula resident and instructor of marketing at the University of Montana, said the scholarship was a huge help when she decided to return to school in 2015.

Before she returned, Miller worked at a martial arts studio, often teaching people self-defense techniques. While she felt good about giving people tools to defend themselves, she wanted to solve problems of violence through proactive ideas.

“What I landed on was that one of the primary sources of power imbalances is autonomy and financial security issues,” said Miller, who has a master’s degree in business administration and also helps with local organizations like Ravan Consulting and Coaching while directing community engagement for the Movement Collective.

The money made it easier to make ends meet — even now — Miller said.

Betsy Bach, chair of the foundation and a UM professor emeritus, said the mural is also a tool to help get the word out to people in Montana looking for the scholarship, and those who would donate to the foundation.

The foundation has a long-term goal of raising $15 million for the next generation of women looking for scholarships. Bach said the group also plans to work with theater professionals to develop a Broadway play depicting Rankin’s life.

Rankin’s murals will be viewable for the public starting July 8, and will run through the second week of October. To learn more about the Jeannette Rankin Foundation, visit rankinfoundation.org/.