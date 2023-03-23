Squish, an alternative venue in a rental warehouse space off Wyoming Street, had a short but deliberately colorful run.

The art studio/DIY space opened last August; a project from Tricia Opstad, a longtime Missoulian who performs contemporary modern dance, paints and is a member of improvisational bands; and Dusty Shriver, who plays in experimental and noise groups, makes collage art and has a DIY tape label called Freak Gospel Tapes.

They were open to local and touring bands and performances, not of a specific type but more of a sensibility. Something provocative rather than entertaining, or even comfortable. As Opstad put it: “This raw, original, innovative, high energy, loud, expressive, very human, visceral type of show that makes us feel something.”

Others felt something different. Squish had received prior warnings about noise complaints from the neighborhood, as it’s across the street from a residential block. They’d already been placed under a six-month probationary period from their property manager. That last show proved to be the final straw.

Its last show was by Bull Market, a Billings punk band, at the end of February.

“They bring the energy there,” Opstad said. "They've played so many shows, they're great performers. And they draw a huge crowd. And they're just fun."

The group’s Wall Street theme “all kind of ties in so well to Squish, because what we were doing was not about that. It was about just being able to have a space where everybody could do something, even if they didn’t have the money to rent out a space,” she said.

They repurposed the warehouse, adding sound-proofing panels they found at Home ReSource that had been donated from the University of Montana years ago.

Even on a good night, it was a break-even proposition. They took 10% of the donations and the rest went to the artists. It didn’t have any social media accounts; Opstad used her personal one. They advertised through fliers that Shriver made, and old-fashioned word of mouth.

Shriver said, “we didn't have to do anything, because people would just do it themselves.”

He comes from a DIY, hardcore and underground music background. Opstad does improvisational dance. Her paintings have been included in the past two Missoula Art Museum Benefit Art Auctions.

Venue availability

Available venues in Missoula have always ebbed and flowed, particularly for music and performance that falls outside of mainstream taste, or perhaps before acts have brought people around. Pick a bygone spot, and it likely had a “before they were famous” show: The White Stripes at Jay’s Upstairs (now Headwaters Foundation), Magnolia Electric Co. at The Raven (now an open rental in the Masonic Building).

The options for music of the kind that Squish welcomed have contracted in the past number of years. Some acts might have ended up at the Palace (now a billiards hall) or the VFW Post 209 (which now mostly sticks with comedy.)

During its short run, Squish hosted readings, dance, the improvisational electronic group Modality and touring bands. Shriver, who moved to Missoula from Seattle, has toured and has connections that organically lead to more.

“That band tells other people, and then that band tells other people,” he said.

Missoula also makes an ideal waystop between Seattle and Minneapolis, right on the Interstate.

Opstad, who’s lived in Missoula for decades, said bringing in fresh ideas into a geographically isolated town is important.

Shriver said it’s just a matter of reaching people with work.

“Who cares what your background is, or your training? We’re here to help artists,” he said. "And it’s getting harder and harder, especially in Missoula, to make a living as an artist or just do your thing."

He cited the expense of basics, like having an affordable rehearsal room or studio, much less a place to present it.

“We were really trying to help out that way,” he said.

How it started

It started somewhat out of necessity. Shriver and Opstad met through the Free Sessions, a monthly improvisation workshop.

They’d exchange loops and she would make dance films, and had art shows and performances at a rental office downtown that she uses for a private practice in speech therapy. They did collaborations at alternative spaces around town and began looking for their own. A rental next to Von Common art studio in the warehouses off Wyoming seemed like a good fit. Opstad said that the pandemic forced her to rethink how she wanted to spend her time: more of it on art and performance.

“I remember just seeing a music show again in a more intimate way, and how it just felt so good to see live music again and be in the room with each other,” she said.

Shriver cites a show by Idaho Green, a Brooklyn punk band, early on in the venue’s existence. They still had a scissor lift from installations, and he DJ’ed from above between sets; or opening for Modality on solo electronics.

It had a stage because one performer, Jesse Hadden, built one for a show for their project, Monument. That album release show on First Friday in December counts as one of Opstad’s favorites. It checked off a list of the things that aren’t present at a standard show: besides the live band, projector visualizations, there were coordinated dancers on custom platforms and sculptural elements.

“I love how all those art forms are combined in that experience,” she said.

That show was, at the end of the day, working with like-minded people and collaborating “for the sake of making something, not for profit.”