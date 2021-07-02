An open-minded artist collective likes to stir contrasts, collaboration

“We had a good time with (the collaboration),” Herlihy-Paoli said. “We've known each other for a long time and know each other's work.”

Mallory's sides of the set are textured and three-dimensional, while Herlihy-Paoli’s are flat, though she painted them in a way that makes them seem “dimensional,” like they could come off the wall.

“I think we were both surprised and pleased by the results,” Herlihy-Paoli said.

Mallory, an art professor at the University of Montana, hopes people will find a sense of curiosity about the way the panels and materials are combined to enhance one another when they see the pieces.

A collective

The artists came together roughly 18 years ago, Mallory guessed, when they were all working artists without anywhere to show their work.

Stephen said most of the artists were working in galleries or at the university and didn’t have opportunities to share their own work. So, they all came together with the goal to have a pop-up and show their creations together.