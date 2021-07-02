An open-minded artist collective likes to stir contrasts, collaboration

This First Friday, Montana Art and Framing’s Gallery 709 invites Missoula to witness “Still Afloat on a Summer Evening,” a collaborative exhibit of varying aesthetic, political, colorful and whimsical art pieces.
“It's just a nice, sort of relaxing, evening looking at art,” artist Cathryn Mallory said.
Most of the artists of Saltmine, a contemporary artist group who’ve been showing together for more than 15 years, plan to be at the reception to speak with art enthusiasts about their work. The gallery’s signature garage door will be open, inviting people to walk through and enjoy the art and live music.
“We love having people stop in and we love to dialogue about the work,” said another artist, Bev Beck Glueckert.
The other Saltmine artists include Glueckert’s husband Stephen Glueckert, Peter Keefer, Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, Mallory and Karen Rice.
“We have a diverse group of artists,” Keefer said. “We have a teacher at the U, we have a former curator at the art museum, and just a couple of local artists. And we all do different things, but they come together very nicely.”
Each one brings their own distinctive style to their annual exhibit, and though they rarely communicate in advance about their work, they seem to flow together with a purposeful aesthetic.
“The way that Don Mundt (the gallery owner) hangs the work is really masterful,” Bev said. “He's able to just figure out which pieces sort of flow into others, and so it always just ends up looking really nice.”
Varied styles
Bev and Stephen are a wife and husband artist duo with their own entirely unique mediums.
Bev works with mixed media such as relief prints, ink and tissue paper. In this exhibit, her work will be mostly bird-related, with a five-piece set of nest depictions as her primary piece.
“I have kind of a fascination with the avian world,” she said, adding that most of her art is bird-themed.
She also has a piece that depicts the super moon in bright colors and floral line work.
Her work is displayed alongside Rice’s carvings of various flowers and plant life, the themes of nature and subtle uses of color and line-work make the flow from one artist’s work to the other seamless.
“There's a lot of different media displayed, and yeah, different styles and somehow it all works together,” Bev said. “I like that.”
Stephen, the curator emeritus from the Missoula Art Museum, works mostly in sculpture, some imbued with political commentary and others that are just playful.
Three of his sculptures are part of a series on flags in America.
“I guess they're commentary on the fact that in America we have one flag,” Stephen said with a chuckle, “but in the last couple of years people have really been kind of flag crazy.”
Each has Abraham Lincoln standing atop the Confederate flag, holding the American flag in one of his hands. The sculptures of Lincoln are interactive, with cranks to make the president move.
“It's really disturbing that we have to tolerate the Confederate flags,” Stephen said. “So, those three pieces are about that. And then I have three other sculptures that are essentially more process-oriented.”
His other sculptures are unique and amusing. Each one is a machine of sorts, again utilizing mechanisms like cranks and gears to move the pencils affixed to the piece.
“They're drawing machines,” Stephen said. “So, they’re machines that are operated by the viewer to create a drawing.”
Visitors of the gallery can create a drawing with one of the machines and tape it to the wall above, in another, called “Self Portrait,” viewers can draw atop his head and a third utilizes colors.
Contrasts and collaborations
Keefer has several pieces on display, most notably his digital photos. The photos are altered in a way that makes them seem otherworldly. The colors are pronounced and the subject is often a structure of some kind. His main piece, “Peace St. Barn,” is an altered photo of the red barn off Duncan Drive.
Though digital art is his main medium right now, Keefer is also showing a mixed media painting he made decades ago called “Red Man 4,” which depicts an abstract person in varying shades of rustic red, surrounded by shadow.
Keefer hopes people will come see the show and look at things in a new way when they leave.
“We all all approach our art in visibly different ways,” he said.
Herlihy-Paoli is showing two paintings that are part of her series “Act Three” called “545 and Counting” and “Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” The former is a commentary on the children taken from their parents at the U.S. border during the Trump administration and the latter a tribute to the legendary Supreme Court justice. In each of her pieces in this series, the subject matter is depicted on a stage.
The intricately detailed realism and the bright colors of her paintings stand out against a black wall.
Her other pieces are a collaboration with Mallory. Herlihy-Paoli painted two square panels while Mallory assembled her panels using found items. They traded pieces and responded by creating a panel to display alongside the other artist’s work using their own unique styles.
“It made both of us sort of stretch what we normally do,” Mallory said, saying there are challenges to not have full ownership of a piece, but that those don’t detract from the excitement.
“We had a good time with (the collaboration),” Herlihy-Paoli said. “We've known each other for a long time and know each other's work.”
Mallory's sides of the set are textured and three-dimensional, while Herlihy-Paoli’s are flat, though she painted them in a way that makes them seem “dimensional,” like they could come off the wall.
“I think we were both surprised and pleased by the results,” Herlihy-Paoli said.
Mallory, an art professor at the University of Montana, hopes people will find a sense of curiosity about the way the panels and materials are combined to enhance one another when they see the pieces.
A collective
The artists came together roughly 18 years ago, Mallory guessed, when they were all working artists without anywhere to show their work.
Stephen said most of the artists were working in galleries or at the university and didn’t have opportunities to share their own work. So, they all came together with the goal to have a pop-up and show their creations together.
“I think the camaraderie brought us together,” Stephen said. “And it gives us the opportunity to kind of share what we have been working on — we are all artists who stay active in the studio — and kind of show what's going through our heads during this time.”
Keefer said he was the only one without a job when the group formed, so he would go around town looking for openings in gallery spaces. Then a decade ago, they found Mundt’s gallery and have been showing there every summer since.
“I think sharing what you're working on lets you remain part of the conversation in the art,” Stephen said. “If you're creating art and you don't share it, maybe it's not art.”
He believes putting your work out there for criticism and feedback is vital for an artist.
“We're pretty much the same group that we started with,” Bev said, and Stephen added that they’re just missing one usual member this year. “So, I hope people will walk away being impressed with that, and also that people will be able to find pieces that they really respond to and pieces that excite them at this current time, 'cause there's kind of something for everyone.”