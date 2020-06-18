Andrew Rivera's pots explore Mexican ideas about death

Much of his work has a specific use in mind, but really, he said, he likes the idea that people can use it for whatever they like. "At the end of the day, they are pots and they can be used for a lot of things," he said.

Rivera is taking not just imagery that people are used to seeing but also "the forms themselves, and introducing yet another layer of culture and history" that make them more complex, said Shalene Valenzuela, the executive director of the Clay Studio.

The residency programs are designed in part to give artists, often not far removed from college, the time and space to "experience growth and change" outside of the deadlines and assignments of school. In his case, she said he developed further into those themes and also scale.

One piece, "Madre," has a wall to itself. A drawing of the Virgin Mary and an allusion to his mother's love and support, it comprises 15 square plates. He's careful to note that they are plates, not tiles, to draw a connection not only to Catholicism but food. He previously made a similar arranged wall piece with serape plates, thinking of it as a "blanket of plates" and food as a source of comfort.