Annie Garde retires as host of 'Pea Green Boat'

After 18 years hosting one of the longest-running children’s radio shows in the country, Annie Garde has sailed on.

The voice of the “Pea Green Boat” and “Children’s Corner” on Montana Public Radio recorded her final episodes last weekend, although she insists that “it never seemed like work.”

She loved picking out music, taking trips to the library and inviting guests on the air, and relished the challenge of coming up with new ideas for five to six days a week.

“That’s what’s so wonderful about this show and this station, is that I had free rein to do just about anything I wanted,” she said.

Her supervisors trusted her, and as long as it was tasteful, she had creative freedom.

“Who could complain about something like that?” she said, adding that it was “hard to call it a job. It was such a pleasure."

She’s turning 75 this year, and looking forward to bucket-list items like trips to national parks in Montana and farther away such as Arizona; and gardening and reading more. She also felt it was time to “move over and let somebody else make their contribution to the kids.”

Voice of Garde