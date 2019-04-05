Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: April 16-May 25: Members Salon. Artists' reception, April 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Through April 21: "75 Years of Outdoor Recreation History." Track the changes and innovations to outdoor clothing and equipment technology in the post-World War II era. Outdoor connoisseurs will recognize, and museum visitors will enjoy items such as a Yvon Chouinard-designed ice ax, Trapper Nelson packboard, old school Eddie Bauer sleeping bag, miner’s headlamp, old ski waxing equipment, handmade outdoor gear/clothing crafted by wilderness enthusiasts and more. Through July: "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine,"
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through May 25: "Mark Makers" work by Linda Hendrickson, Shelle Lindholm and Sheri Trepina. Through April 13: High School Student Art Exhibition.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 15: "The William A. Clark Collection: A Homecoming" and "The Evocative Moment," works by Stephanie J. Frostad. Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery@gmail.com: In April: "Earth Songs" Listing to Stone, works by mosaic artist Ariel Bleth. First Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through April: "Outrageous Women," acrylic portraits by Michelle Golda Pace. Artist's reception, April 5, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 A Hawthorne, Missoula, 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In April: "Potsketch 2019 Preview." Opening reception April 5, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 406-721-3154, danagallery.com: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring "Signs of Resiliency," featuring photos of Montana children impacted by abuse and neglect creating their art.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: First Friday, April 5, 5:30-8 p.m. featuring International Wildlife Film Festival artwork of past and present Festivals. Take a stroll through past posters, made by Missoula artists from Monte Dolack to Hailey Faust to Theo Ellsworth, and check out this year’s IWFF and Wild Walk posters for the 42nd annual IWFF. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FrontierSpace, in the alley between Sushi Hana and Thomas Meagher Bar on West Pine Street, frontierspace.org: First Friday April 5, 5-9 p.m. featuring oil paintings, video piece and digital prints by Joe Hedges.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. Through April: "Light on the Land," western landscape oil paintings by Teresa Garland Warner. First Friday, April 5, 5-9 p.m.
Gallery of Visual Arts, Social Science Building, UM, 243-2813, umt.edu/art: April 11-May 3: 2019 BFA Exhibition featuring works by John Green, Patricia Huff, Andrea Jenko, Kyla Kozole, Jessie Kwasney, Michelle Louis, Alasdair Lyon, Kenzie Olson, Mish Stewart, Paris Summers. Opening reception April 11, 5-7 p.m.
Hangin' Art Gallery, Highway 93 N., Arlee, 726-0021: Through mid-June: "Spring's Return" with guest artists Claire Emery and Jenah Mead. Opening reception, April 13, noon-2 p.m.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. In March: New watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb as well as watercolor paintings of Missoula by James Hoffman, acrylic paintings of Missoula by M. Scott Miller and pastel paintings by Arthur Herring. First Friday, April 5 featuring music by singer/songwriter Stan Anglen. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: First Friday, April 5, featuring Bestiarum Vocabulum, animal-themed group exhibition featuring new artwork by Crista Ann Ames, Holly Andres, Adrian Arleo, Jon Bonnicksen, Kelsey Bowen, Terra Chapman, Jennifer Eli French, Andrew Gilliatt, Mel Griffin, Michael Haykin, DG House, Linda Leslie, Claudia Paillao, Carla Potter and Amanda Wilner. April 19-May 25: "Often I am Permitted to Return to a Meadow," art by Stephanie Frostad and Julia Galloway. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
University Center Gallery, UC Center, 2nd floor, UM, 243-5564, umt.edu/ucgallery: April 8-May 3: 2019 BFA Exhibition featuring works by Mattie L. Amsden, Mack Bayne, Hannah Harvey, Andrea Morawic, Dani Turner, Opening reception, April 11, 4-6 p.m.
Art on view
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In April: The Bernice's Employee Art Show. First Friday opening, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins, 721-4141: In April: vibrant "out of this world" art pieces from the Artists of Opportunity, Inc. First Friday April 5, 5-8 p.m.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 728-8780: First Friday, April 5, featuring “Descendant of a Travel-worn Satchel,” Missoula writer/photographer Chris La Tray references, and pays homage to, Japanese poet Matsui Bashō via haiku and photography.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The Confident Stitch, 139 W. Front St., 540-4068: First Friday, April 5, 4-6 p.m. featuring Kraft-tex demo.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: In April: "Cake is Real," a pastry art show by the Poppy Bakers. First Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
The Dram Shop, 229 E. Front St., 406-540-4303: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring "Stillness," photography by Marcel Huijser.
Engel & Volkers, 321 N. Higgins Ave., 926-3322: First Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m. featuring works by artists Scott Woodall and Whitney Tolley.
Gecko Designs, 523 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring sneak peak of the independent film "Saving the Day," a love letter to Missoula.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway, 926-1038, lakemissoulateacompany.com: First Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Thoughts from the Desert," photography by Coleton Rothwell. Music by Good Old Fashioned.
Monk's Bar, 221 Ryman St.: First Friday, April 5, 6-9 p.m. featuring the artwork of Chantel Enger. Family friendly.
Osel Shen Phen Ling, 500 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 208A: First Friday open house, April 5, 5-8 p.m. featuring photography by Ed Wrzesien and Bill Pfeiffer and Buddha images by Bob Jacobson.
MSO Hub, 140 N. Higgins Ave., 549-6413: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m., featuring Autism Acceptance art show. Art by children, teens and young adults on the autism spectrum.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W., 541-6683: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring Madeline Ford of Riverbed Gems.
The Public House, 130 E. Broadway: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring "Wildlife of the Northern Rockies," photography by Cory DeStein as well dance performances by Arts & Above.
PureWest Real Estate, 101 Railroad St., 541-4000: First Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. featuring photography by Katherine Gundlach.
Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Second Friday Gallery Opening, April 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring the International Wildlife Film Festival Group Art Show.