Arizona artist marks places where people died crossing into US

Alvaro Enciso’s project has lasted nine years, and, he says, will inevitably remain incomplete when he dies.

For “Donde mueren los sueños” (“Where Dreams Die”), he’s planted about 1,300 hand-made cross markers to date: each one at the place where someone died crossing the Sonoran Desert from Mexico into Arizona.

“This is a conceptual art piece that is about 40,000 square miles big, and it doesn’t have any commercial value,” he said, "but it is important to me because I’m sort of creating something out in the desert, where you don’t expect these monuments to be, these memorials."

According to the United Nations, almost 3,000 people have gone missing or died attempting to make this journey. Using GPS data from authorities that’s available through public records, Enciso goes out once a week and marks three to four spots where bodies were found.

He and volunteers bring a shovel, a marker and enough concrete and water to secure them in the ground. He takes a photograph, and they move on to the next one.

These sites are “where a tragedy took place, where the end of the American dream happened to someone, and everything ended there.” Enciso also thinks about their families, who could be in the country they left, or in the United States. He grew up in Central America and moved to the United States, aware of the dream’s power and how it can be achieved in part for some, but for others, not at all.

He’s “trying to connect my own humanity to … the tragic event of someone who I didn't know, but that we are somehow connected because we are part of the same migration, and we're part of the same collective consciousness and part of the human race.”

Enciso will give a talk at the Holiday Inn in Missoula on Monday, Aug. 1 (See info box). He’s coming through the Garden City at the invitation of a Kalispell couple who do social justice work down at the border. He’ll speak up there at churches, and then come to Missoula. The museum is exhibiting the work of an Irish painter, Brian Maguire, titled “In the Light of Conscience.” The show surveys humanitarian crises around the world, from deaths of people migrating to Europe in the Mediterranean to hate crimes in the U.S., like the murder of James Byrd Jr., a Black Texas man who was murdered by three white men who chained him behind their truck and dragged him to death.

Maguire heard about Enciso’s project and came to visit him in Tucson. They went out into the desert together. Enciso said it was monsoon season, the rains were hard, so he picked a place by the side of the road where he’s already planted two markers.

As they passed near some bushes, two people approached the two, mistaking them for their ride. On their way back, Enciso said Maguire gave a woman his jacket.

The markers have multiple layers of meaning to Enciso. They refer to the historical cross used by the Romans to “kill criminals and false prophets and enemies of the people,” and let them hang in “the sun without water until they died.” They also refer to the cross as a “symbol of faith,” “a symbol of the end of something, and at the same time, the beginning of something.”

On a visual level, he sees the horizontal line as a symbol of death, the vertical line of life, and the place where they meet the point of death.

Enciso immigrated legally from Colombia to the United States in the mid-1960s after he’d completed high school. He was lured by the American dream, which he quickly learned was “intended” for Europeans, he said, not immigrants, Black people or Native Americans.

The American dream, he believes, is “very elusive” and “it doesn't really exist. It's just a notion that we need to grab on to."

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as an infantryman. When he returned home, he drove taxis and took other jobs and then used the G.I. Bill to go to college. He worked as an archaeologist for the government for more than 20 years.

After learning about the deaths on the border, he moved from New Mexico to Arizona and began his project. He’s a self-taught artist, and also gathers items from the desert that migrants have left behind to employ in pieces.

The markers are a way for him to “find my own roots down there, and find my own history, my own tradition” and “the life that I left behind so many years ago.”

Raising awareness is important too. “Everybody needs to know that people are dying,” he said, people who are looking “for a way to improve their lives. And there's nothing illegal about that — that this is what we all want in some way. You know, we've shared that, that we want to move to a place where we don't have to worry about violence and where we can have food to eat, and we can send our kids to school and all of that.”

“Migration,” he said. “It’s something we all do.”