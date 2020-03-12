Art collective wants to bring the weird back

***

That doesn't mean the spaces are physically empty: The warehouse is clustered with art materials and work, part of its appeal to Drudge.

"There's instantly this inspiration when you walk in here, because there is art all over the place ... there is that energy here," Drudge said.

The current members include visual artists like Drudge and Ludwick, or Acton Siebel, their general manager who makes lamps from upcycled metal parts, to Ryan Simón, a writer, and even a metal band called That Witch Took A Dump Somewhere. They have a larger space upstairs that they want to use for classes and public events, anything from live drawing sessions to poetry readings.

Drudge arrived in Missoula on a visit that became a permanent move and rented a spot as soon as he could.

"The people here just let me come in and use their space whenever I wanted, and it was really cool. They were all very open," he said, adding it's part of the reason he stayed in town.

Drudge tried working from home in the past but grew tired of setting up and putting away an entire drawing station every time he wanted to make work — an hour lost for 15 minutes of art.