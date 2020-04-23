Art featuring 'Montana Wild' on display in ZACC windows, online

There are wood-carved mythical creatures from Thompson, Missoula’s “unofficial carousel artist,” a woodpecker painting by Laura Blue Palmer, a stone sculpture of a mother and baby bunny and Foils colorful tiger collage, to name a few.

While the ZACC is disappointed they can’t show art in their new facility right now, they’re making every effort they can to maintain a space for artists to share their work and provide shows for the community.

“We’re all heartbroken because we just opened the main gallery, and all the spaces are just so amazing and we want to be in those spaces,” Thornton said. “Everybody is just going with the flow of the coronavirus.”

Morawic, a portrait and landscape artist, incorporated the pandemic and her feelings around it into her piece, “Family Portrait.”

“I just kind of had this sentence in my head, ‘No matter the distance, you still have your roots.’ I based it off that because before all of the lockdown and everything happened, I was actually going to visit family in Germany, so there’s a great distance there,” the recent University of Montana graduate said.