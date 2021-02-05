Art museum's local music album spans from roots to electronic

Contemporary art involves trying new things. So why wouldn’t an art museum assemble a local music compilation?
When the Missoula Art Museum decided to move its annual Benefit Art Auction online Feb. 12 (see box), the staff began thinking of ways to make it more inclusive.
The idea of local music arose, eventually becoming “Getting Thru,” a download album with some 60-plus tracks by more than 30 groups or solo acts that run the full range from underground electronic and indie rock to bluegrass and classical.
“We’re so moved by the response,” said Laura Millin, the MAM’s executive director. Some have worked with the MAM before, such as the String Orchestra of the Rockies, Josh Farmer and Modality, while others are “welcome into our circle.”
It’s a “broad representation of artists, and a good way to celebrate those artists in this time when they’re more or less silenced by the pandemic,” she said.
Their key partner was the Montana Area Music Association, an advocacy and educational group, that will split the proceeds.
Now that it’s winter, local musicians are mostly limited to livestream shows.
“For not getting to play as long as we have, this has been a really cool opportunity to get that courage to put their music out there, and be part of something that’s bigger than them right now,” said Maria Zepeda, president of MAMA.
Zepeda, a performer as well in the duo Emzee and Silas, said listeners will discover many acts that are new to them. (Anyone outside of the most dedicated local music fan will.)
They received about 150 songs and made decisions via committee with an eye toward diversity. You can hear bluegrass, classical, country, electronic, folk, funk, hip-hop, indie rock, jazz and shades between.
The music spans generations, too. It flows between seasoned outfits like the Big Sky Mudflaps and Salsa Loca to newer groups and sounds, like beats from C Dylla G and Sampo.
The music feels rooted in a specific place in sometimes subtle ways. Partygoers’ “Tumbleweed” situates a twangy guitar line on top of a house beat. Cairns’ baritone post-punk vocals are backed by electric mandolin, strummed like a guitar.
Modality, a group with members in Missoula, Butte and Virginia, has performed its electronic-improv in the MAM before. Maxy Dutcher’s ambient instrumental, with lightly clicking percussion, displays the genre’s move into mainstream consciousness.
Many of the groups have been working and releasing new material during the pandemic. Jerry Petasek’s reflection on aging, “The Ride," was completed last fall.
Assembling the project on short notice was possible thanks to Truxton Rolfe, who worked for UM Productions as a student and then as student adviser. He has a colleague who was working the MAM’s auction committee and heard they were thinking of ways to include live music.
He’s now with Submittable software company, and suggested that they use its platform for an open call to tap into the “amazing, rich fabric of talented artists in Missoula that we haven’t been able to see” during the pandemic.
“This project exemplifies what Missoula is,” he said, with performing artists and visual artists coming together.
“I find it to be a real hopeful piece. When these venues get open, and we can sit in the Old Post, we can go back to the Union Club, and we can go to some of these place and watch these folks perform, that’s what we’re excited about. ... I think that’s a lot of the reason these artists participated with such amazing new material,” he said.
The mastering was done predominantly by local professionals Matt Olson of Attack and Release Sound and J Bradley.
MAMA, a nonprofit that advocates for and provides community and services to musicians, will use its portion for grant-writing that could open them to more funding sources. During the pandemic, the group held a trial round for an academy of workshops with plans for furthering the idea.
The auction is the nonprofit MAM’s largest fundraiser of the year, helping to keep its programming of local and regional contemporary art free.