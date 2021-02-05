Art museum's local music album spans from roots to electronic

Modality, a group with members in Missoula, Butte and Virginia, has performed its electronic-improv in the MAM before. Maxy Dutcher’s ambient instrumental, with lightly clicking percussion, displays the genre’s move into mainstream consciousness.

Many of the groups have been working and releasing new material during the pandemic. Jerry Petasek’s reflection on aging, “The Ride," was completed last fall.

Assembling the project on short notice was possible thanks to Truxton Rolfe, who worked for UM Productions as a student and then as student adviser. He has a colleague who was working the MAM’s auction committee and heard they were thinking of ways to include live music.

He’s now with Submittable software company, and suggested that they use its platform for an open call to tap into the “amazing, rich fabric of talented artists in Missoula that we haven’t been able to see” during the pandemic.

“This project exemplifies what Missoula is,” he said, with performing artists and visual artists coming together.