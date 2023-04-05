Art and science relating to the natural world will come together at the Missoula Public Library this month during the “Old Growth Forest Celebration.”

The art portion comes from painter Eric Jensen, an MFA candidate at the University of Montana’s School of Visual and Media Arts. He'll share his thesis paintings, which include abstract landscapes rooted in western Montana, including old-growth forests such as the western red cedars of the Kootenai National Forest.

The science comes with expert talks by Diana Six, a UM professor of forest entomology/pathology and Joan Maloof, founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network, plus activities in the SpectrUM Discovery Area for families.

Here’s a rundown according to the MPL website.

Events

First Friday art reception

April 7, 5-7 p.m. Cooper Room

A reception for Jensen’s work, which will be on view on all month.

SpectrUM Discovery Bench activities

All month, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2-6 p.m.

The kids area will have activities related to the old-growth theme, plus offerings related to plants, animals, and more.

“Old Growth Forests: The Libraries of Tree and Ecosystem Knowledge”

April 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Cooper Room

Six will give an introduction to what makes old growth forests so special using local examples including whitebark pine, according to MPL’s website.

“Nature’s Temples: Old-Growth Forests with Dr. Joan Maloof”

April 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Cooper Room

Maloof, the founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network, will give a lecture and discuss her book, “Nature’s Temples: A Natural History of Old-Growth Forests.”