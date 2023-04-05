Chip Thomas, a Black artist and activist known for his community mural projects on the Navajo Nation, will give an artist talk on Thursday, April 6, at the Missoula Art Museum.

The free lecture is at 6 p.m. in the Frost Gallery upstairs. Thomas is visiting through the MAM and the University of Montana School of Visual and Media Arts.

According to a news release from MAM, his Painted Desert Project murals “combine black-and-white portraits, scenes and text juxtaposed against the surrounding desert landscapes.”

Thomas is also a physician who’s worked on the reservation since 1987. Thomas began the series in 2009, the release says, enlarging photographs and applying them to abandoned buildings. As it continued, he collaborated with street artists and Indigenous artists and kids, addressing subjects like obesity, diabetes, suicide, uranium mine contamination and pandemic safety.

His work was acknowledged by the United Nations in 2020.