Artist and engineer invented novel 3D printed ceramics process

It’s unlikely that you’ve seen any ceramic sculptures like Albert Pfarr's before. He wouldn’t say they don’t exist anywhere else, but as for the way they were made, “it’s a completely new process,” he said.

The works in his exhibition, “Vessels of Communication,” resemble open books, made of rows upon rows of loops, all in glazed porcelain, that couldn’t be made by hand or with traditional mold-casting techniques. An MIT engineer recruited him to help devise a way to adapt ceramic casting to 3D printing.

“He really became my mentor, he really opened up my mind in a way that I had never had it opened up before,” Pfarr said.

The process

When Pfarr was living in New York, he worked at Greenwich House Pottery and taught classes, including one in experimental ceramics. Through a student, he met an engineer from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology named Stuart Uram who had a novel idea. People were using 3D printers to make objects — why not use the printer to make a mold, which could then be used to pour a ceramic material and cast an object?

Pfarr’s first thought was that it was impossible, but worth pursuing. Within several months, they had a prototype for a process that Pfarr still uses.