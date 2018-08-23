IF YOU GO

Cathy Weber's installation, "Understory/Overstory" is open at the Missoula Art Museum through Jan. 12. Here are some events related to the exhibition. They're producing a catalog.

• First Friday artist reception is on Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. with a gallery talk at 7.

• Saturday talk with the artist (coffee provided): Sept. 8, 11 a.m.

• Exhibition tour with the artist: Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.

• Adult workshop with the artist: Sept. 29, 11 a.m.

• "Art Swing" at MAM: Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Performance:

Dreya Weber, the artist's sister, who has choreographed performances by Pink at the Grammys, will bring an excerpt, "Witch Piece," to the MAM on Sept. 7 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.