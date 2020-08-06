Artist Cristina Victor transforms flag design into exploration of identity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flags symbolize countries, organizations, teams, clubs. Why not a person?

"It’s a framework to start conversations that I think can be really generative about identity," said Cristina Victor.

An artist born and raised in Miami, Victor began using flags as a way to explore identity rather than denote "barriers or borders" about four years ago. Her parents immigrated from Cuba, and her work delved into her sense of displacement, her feeling they didn't belong in either place.

When she left Miami to study art in New York and San Francisco, conversations about her background became more frequent.

The art scene in the Bay Area encouraged all sorts of experimentation, including performances, in which she incorporated the Cuban flag. Then she used the flag in all her art installations. For another project, she made flags based on old matchbooks from Miami nightclubs that her parents collected in the 1980s as a way to "talk about the history of these places that are now gone, and it just kind of exploded from there."

One of her many projects now is "My Story is My Flag," which includes workshops where community members can make new, personal flags that represent "who we are now," and can "eclipse the flags that exist."