Artist Gavin McClure creates little universes within larger forms

Gavin McClure’s art is meant to be viewed from afar, then examined up close, taking the onlooker from a larger image and immersing them in the painting to discover smaller stories within.
In his first gallery show in Missoula, on display through the end of August at Frame of Mind, the local painter and acupuncturist explores the flux between form and chaos in the visual disintegration of an image.
The colorful paintings almost look pixelated or like shattered stained glass. They’re created with watercolors, India ink and a breath technique McClure uses to relieve some of his own control over the image.
“I loosely outline with the ink and incorporate the breath into it, blowing the ink, so it creates the unreliable aspect of it,” McClure said during a recent interview at Frame of Mind.
The University of Montana graduate developed his technique over the past 12 years, which involves blowing black ink around his canvas, creating lines that then overlap and form pockets of space, what he described as a “cellular network.” Then he fills in the pockets with colors, forming a single image.
Some of the paintings are purely abstract, where “there’s no preconceived idea about what it’s going to look like,” he said; however, oftentimes people see an image begin to suggest itself. “It’s all kind of up to the interpretation of the viewer.”
Other times he starts by outlining a chosen projected image to create a form. Several of his paintings depict wildlife, including a bison, coyote, bighorn sheep and an elk. McClure grew up outside Yellowstone and his parents worked in the park, so his art has always been influenced by his childhood setting.
“When you look at nature, you can look at a vast landscape and then you can zoom in and find the little universes that are close up,” he said, drawing comparisons to how he hopes people view his own work. “From far away, you can see a full image, but then as you get closer, you see all of these little worlds and these little images within it.”
In his bison painting, a blown splash of black India ink projects from the animal’s snout, as if it’s letting out a gruff snort. In the coyote image, a splatter soars in the background above the animal’s back — a bird possibly swooping down in the distance.
Another set of paintings McClure created while living in Los Angeles features images of Hollywood film actresses, including a portrait of Rita Hayworth and a vibrant, powerful image of Pamela Grier, who played the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 crime thriller “Jackie Brown.”
McClure said he hopes people are able to see his paintings as both a held-together form, but also a disintegration of pieces.
“That’s one thing that I like is when people engage with the painting that way and they see the larger image and they’re like, 'Oh it’s a bison,' or 'It’s Rita Hayworth,' and then they move closer and they see the relationships between the different colors in the cellular forms and that creates its own little universe.”
Studies in Eastern philosophy and Chinese medicine also come through in McClure’s work, with many paintings containing Chinese characters, which McClure has translated for onlookers.
The paintings range in size and price and McClure has also created prints of his work, which are on display and available for purchase.
Amy Doty, owner of Frame of Mind, said she first met McClure and heard about his work when he came in as a customer.
“We were so excited to have Gavin come in. His stuff is so unique and so amazing,” she said, adding they had booked him for a show prior to the pandemic, “then COVID hit. We’ve only had one other show besides Gavin’s and so it was really great that he was still able to participate and work with us.”
Visitors to the shop this summer have been steady, Doty said, adding because they are a hub for Monte Dolack prints and cards, they get a lot of tourists. They’ve implemented extra safety measures and changed up display techniques so that customers don’t have to shuffle through items to browse.
“People have definitely been coming in and it’s been busy and that’s really great and our online sales have been really, really strong,” she said.
