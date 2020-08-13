Artist Gavin McClure creates little universes within larger forms

“That’s one thing that I like is when people engage with the painting that way and they see the larger image and they’re like, 'Oh it’s a bison,' or 'It’s Rita Hayworth,' and then they move closer and they see the relationships between the different colors in the cellular forms and that creates its own little universe.”

Studies in Eastern philosophy and Chinese medicine also come through in McClure’s work, with many paintings containing Chinese characters, which McClure has translated for onlookers.

The paintings range in size and price and McClure has also created prints of his work, which are on display and available for purchase.

Amy Doty, owner of Frame of Mind, said she first met McClure and heard about his work when he came in as a customer.

“We were so excited to have Gavin come in. His stuff is so unique and so amazing,” she said, adding they had booked him for a show prior to the pandemic, “then COVID hit. We’ve only had one other show besides Gavin’s and so it was really great that he was still able to participate and work with us.”