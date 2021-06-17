Artist helps others find their creativity in watercolor workshops

Missoula is home for Jubb and her husband because it’s where family is, but also because of how close it is to nature. Jubb has always felt a connection with animals and the wild — something she’s explored deeply within her art — and the forests and mountains and streams surrounding Missoula on all sides are a constant source of inspiration.

“I love going out in the woods and you're looking and all of a sudden you realize that black thing that you thought was a stump was a black bear,” Jubb said. “It's just kind of electrifying. I love just trying to capture that moment.”

Murphy said Missoula’s access to nature and lively art culture is what he loves about the place as well.

He also loves the way his wife projects herself into her work, through that connection she has with wildlife. He said she humanizes the animals she portrays by painting a bit of herself in them, something he’s picked up on over 40 years of watching over her shoulder as she paints.

“It's the personalization of her art that not a lot of people know about,” Murphy said. “But if you look at it, you can see that that animal has a human side to its eyes, to its expression.”