Artist helps others find their creativity in watercolor workshops

With vibrant colors bursting off the canvas in intricately detailed depictions of plants and animals, one wouldn’t guess the Murphy Jubb Fine Arts Gallery on Higgins is full of watercolor paintings.
“It's the contrast that really gives you the fun drama in my paintings,” local artist Kendahl Jubb said, describing how she brings out dark colors in her work.
Jubb fell in love with watercolor some 40 years ago and has specialized in the medium since. Her take on the style is unique to her as she’s mastered ways of making the water work with her, so her colors are deep and rich and not the usual soft pastels.
Right now her gallery features mainly garden-themed pieces with multicolored flowers and some of animals like horses and birds. Jubb loves nature and portrays her connection to all things wild and beautiful through her art.
On top of painting as often as possible, maintaining the gallery with the help of her husband and business manager, Ram Murphy, and getting her work featured in other galleries around the country, Jubb also runs weekly workshops on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
She provides all of the materials for the two-hour workshop and invites everyone from those painting for the first time to those who’ve been doing it for 10 years. One session is $30 and three is $75.
Instead of a step-by-step class where everyone paints the same thing, Jubb’s workshops are more of a collaboration and lesson in technique, composition and finding your own creativity. She described it as free form.
“People will start out being just in front of the void, and then all of a sudden they get all of their own ideas,” Jubb said. “Creativity turns on and at least for a couple of hours a week, they can play with color. I love just seeing that.”
While each student works on their own project, Jubb is there to coach them, but she also said they learn from each other through collaboration and problem-solving. She said the most difficult thing to learn is how to get the water to work for you and not against you. But she’s at the point with her skills where she can picture an idea and just paint it, letting the watercolors guide her.
“I feel like when you paint a painting you're telling a story and if you start with your 'main character' it automatically takes you in a strong direction,” Jubb said.
Murphy coordinates registration for the workshop and helps set it up, which means he hears a lot of the feedback from Jubb’s students. He said the comments have been positive. Most people express how they love the freedom of Jubb’s teaching style.
“They love the fact that Kendahl lets them do what they want and lets them... understand the limitless-ness of their talent,” Murphy said.
Starting out
Jubb first came to Missoula to study at the University of Montana in 1976. She moved from St. Louis to this small mountain town with a plan to take a year off to gain residency and work before going to the university to study forestry. She moved into an apartment full of empty walls and decided to paint something to make it feel less bare.
“For some reason it was like getting knocked on the head or something,” Jubb said of that initial painting experience. “I just felt like, ‘Wow, I love this.’”
When she went to UM the next year, she studied art instead of forestry.
One of her professors, Mary Warner, introduced Jubb to “the magic of watercolor.” She tried other mediums, too, but they didn’t stick the same way.
“I love the way it moves,” Jubb said. “Once you get certain techniques down, you can just kinda let it lead you.”
After graduating she was in and out of Missoula for a while, traveling around to other galleries to sell her work. She spent some time in Hawaii in the '90s teaching workshops at the Ritz Carlton in exchange for free room and board, which she continued once she was back in Missoula just before the turn of the century.
In 2005, Jubb opened her gallery and she’s been in the space overlooking downtown Missoula since.
Missoula is home for Jubb and her husband because it’s where family is, but also because of how close it is to nature. Jubb has always felt a connection with animals and the wild — something she’s explored deeply within her art — and the forests and mountains and streams surrounding Missoula on all sides are a constant source of inspiration.
“I love going out in the woods and you're looking and all of a sudden you realize that black thing that you thought was a stump was a black bear,” Jubb said. “It's just kind of electrifying. I love just trying to capture that moment.”
Murphy said Missoula’s access to nature and lively art culture is what he loves about the place as well.
He also loves the way his wife projects herself into her work, through that connection she has with wildlife. He said she humanizes the animals she portrays by painting a bit of herself in them, something he’s picked up on over 40 years of watching over her shoulder as she paints.
“It's the personalization of her art that not a lot of people know about,” Murphy said. “But if you look at it, you can see that that animal has a human side to its eyes, to its expression.”
Murphy loves the business side of the gallery. He’s in charge of setting up workshops, keeping the books and developing the website. One of his favorite things is selling art. Murphy said the special thing about having a third floor gallery that’s out of the way is that they don’t usually get purposeless foot traffic. Those who wander through their gallery are there because they want to see Jubb’s work or maybe even buy a piece.
“Original art becomes a family member,” Murphy said. “It's really important. It's not a fly-by-night, sort of buy it and jump out the door. You have to really think about it and I really try to help people think about it and envision the art in their lives.”
Murphy has lots of hopes for the future of their business and his wife’s career. He hopes she’ll be able to show in more galleries around the country. He hopes they can do shows with other artists. He hopes to have more targeted shows like the garden one that’s up right now.
Jubb just hopes to keep on painting as often as possible.
“We're really, really lucky to have a gallery in Missoula, Montana,” Murphy said. “And I feel very lucky to be able to work with Kendall. She's a tremendous person.”