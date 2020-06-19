Artist hopes to inspire conservation through wildlife paintings; exhibit up at 4 Ravens

Her uncle, Kenneth “Chip” Houseman, was a well-known wildlife cinematographer and avid conservationist who lived in Missoula for some time and went on to win a British Academy Television Craft Award for wildlife photography.

“My uncle would come back from these crazy adventures and show us endless amounts of slides that he had taken of the wildlife and films that he had created, so that certainly was an influence,” she said.

At Western Art Week, she found herself drawn to the wildlife painters.

“It’s all about cowboys and whatnot and I was always drawn to the horses and the cows over the actual human figures in the works.”

She paints strictly in the Alla Prima style, with visible brush strokes and layers of paint that create a unique texture.

“I enjoy the idea, the thought that you can easily tell it’s a painting, you can easily see the brush work,” she said. “I like being able to actually see the paint and how it was applied.”

She said little pre-planning goes into her work and usually she just sits down and starts painting.