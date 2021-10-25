Artist Neal Ambrose-Smith to give talk, produce prints at UM

Neal Ambrose-Smith, a contemporary artist and professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will visit for an artist talk and reception on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Missoula Art Museum.

The free reception runs from 5-7 p.m. and the talk is at 6, according to a MAM news release.

Ambrose-Smith’s solo exhibition — č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?) — is on view in the MAM through Feb. 26. The show includes the title sculpture, a 15-foot-wide neon piece, along with large-scale mixed media and prints that have blacklight paint. The imagery spans from popular culture like "Alice in Wonderland" and "Star Trek" to traditional Indigenous symbols and abstract expressionism.

Ambrose-Smith has shown his art around the world, including the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and abroad in France and South Korea, but this is his first MAM solo exhibition. He’s of Salish descent in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and his mother is the widely celebrated artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.