Artists can apply for residencies at creative spaces in western Montana

Artists can apply for residencies of four and six weeks around western Montana in the coming summer and fall.

Open AIR (Artist-in-Residence) started last year, placing creators at notable sites where they can "connect with places rich in culture, history, and ecology" according to the news release.

During their sessions, the artists will share their work with the public and give insight into their process. Some participants, like those placed at the Flathead Lake Biological Station, collaborated with scientists to create work, while others, like one worked at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, drew on the site's past of internment of Japanese Americans, in their art.

Year one "went tremendously well," according to co-founder and director Stoney Samsoe. A total of 19 artists were dispatched to seven host sites.

"Our artists made on-site work in and across mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, sound, video, dance, photography, performance and writing," she wrote in an email.