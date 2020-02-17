Artists can apply for residencies at creative spaces in western Montana

Artists can apply for residencies of four and six weeks around western Montana in the coming summer and fall.
Open AIR (Artist-in-Residence) started last year, placing creators at notable sites where they can "connect with places rich in culture, history, and ecology" according to the news release.
During their sessions, the artists will share their work with the public and give insight into their process. Some participants, like those placed at the Flathead Lake Biological Station, collaborated with scientists to create work, while others, like one worked at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, drew on the site's past of internment of Japanese Americans, in their art.
Year one "went tremendously well," according to co-founder and director Stoney Samsoe. A total of 19 artists were dispatched to seven host sites.
"Our artists made on-site work in and across mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, sound, video, dance, photography, performance and writing," she wrote in an email.
The experience culminated with an exhibition at the Gallery of Visual Arts at the University of Montana.
Jesse Blumenthal, a Missoula-based metal-working artist who was posted at the Moon-Randolph Homestead, said he was "grateful to engage with the history and identity of the Missoula Area. It was really rewarding to consider the homestead era and how it is interpreted and experienced by visitors to the Moon Randolph site today."
Here's the list of participating locations for the coming year:
- The Flathead Lake Biological Station
- The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
- Home ReSource
- The Missoula Public Library
- Montana Natural History Center
- Moon-Randolph Homestead
- National Bison Range (in collaboration with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services)
- Philipsburg, Montana
- Rattlesnake Creek Dam (in collaboration with Missoula Water and Trout Unlimited)
- Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness (in collaboration with the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation)
In addition, the program will support a visiting artist at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, who will work with children's summer camps through Missoula Parks and Recreation. The partnership will be focused on the summer Olympic games and an exhibition at the MMAC, Samsoe wrote in an email.
To apply, go to openairmt.org. The deadline is March 1, and applications will be judged by a panel of professional artists. Acceptance announcements will go out in early April, and the residencies run during a six-week session in the summertime and four weeks in the fall.
Open AIR, which is a program of Western Montana Creative Initiatives, held a fundraiser in November. They won't be able to offer all of the artists stipends. However, a grant from the PROP Foundation will give financial support to four summer artists and two fall artists. The Philipsburg Art Fund is backing a stipend for a summer artist in their community.