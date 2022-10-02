Artists document the splendor and the decline of glaciers

GREAT FALLS – In the poem “Pishkun,” Richard Hugo wrote that Charlie Russell, the most famous of Western painters, “forgot the world has garbage,” alluding to the unidealized modern life that exists outside Russell's wooden frames.

As temperatures rise and the Montana landscape so frequently depicted in art begins changing rapidly, some contemporary Montana artists emphasize the fragility in those celebrated mountains that likely seemed static a hundred years ago. They depict them at close range, no matter how difficult some locations might be to reach on foot.

Two unrelated projects have been ongoing for about a decade each. One artist, Jonathan Marquis, has been hiking to peaks around the state for his “Glacier Drawing Project,” with a goal of reaching more than 55 named features left in the state.

A collective of three artists recently displayed work from an ongoing project called “The Last Glacier,” at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls. One is a photographer, two are printmakers.

The park itself is the lure for that exhibition. Curator Nicole Maria Evans said Montanans naturally love the national parks, and the concept of them generally. The art, meanwhile, works with that idealized concept but plainly states facts about climate change.

“The landscape can become idealized in history and in memory, and become something unchanging,” she said. Unlike a grand landscape painting, though, the real world does change, and art can pinpoint that decline.

‘The Last Glacier’

Todd Anderson, a printmaker in the collective trio, said that art can signify the importance of something but it doesn’t ever give metrics, at least in the way that people might want. Originally centered on the namesakes in Glacier National Park, the collective artists branched out, separately and together, to document other landscapes that are under threat.

Fellow collective member Ian van Coller is a professor of photography at Montana State University. He describes himself as a formalist and the beauty of the landscapes he photographs is obvious. His list of deliberate decisions that separate them from everyday social media mountain pornography are each smart and subtle. He shoots very few images, despite using a digital camera, and doesn’t use a telephoto lens.

He wants them to convey what you may have seen, had you been there, rather than the “kitsch sublime,” as he called it, that heightens the colors and distorts the perspective in ways that render a mountainside you’ve seen with your own eyes into a hyperactive widescreen image.

The text that hangs on the walls in some of “The Last Glacier” exhibitions is a part of the image now. He works with scientists who will transfer them, annotating them with information about what you’re seeing.

The idea of writing on a photograph might seem like it’s intruding. But the effect emulates what you might be thinking sometimes when on a hike — the landscape has shifted, altered, degraded — and the collaboration just gives you better data. Escapism has its limits, even within your consciousness — why not in art?

A photograph from the Rwenzori mountains of Uganda has notes from Carsten Braun, a geographer, marking by hand where the ice reached decades ago. It's part of his project, "Naturalists of the Long Now," which included travel funded through a Guggenheim fellowship. Another picture includes a minivan-sized boulder marooned on a “pedestal” of ice, and Braun wrote notes explaining how that happens. The snow-free “dirty ice” around it indicates that there is only loss of mass, not gains, and will continue shrinking.

The idea is rooted in one of van Coller’s favorite authors, Alexander von Humboldt, a naturalist who, like other scientists from the Victorian era, had training in illustration.

The places he points the camera reinforce that fragility of expanses that we think of as massive and impermeable, yet are deteriorating because of the activity of humans. At Antarctica’s Canada Glacier, he shot the side of a massive ice wall, but not its expanse. Not the rim, either. A boulder pile of ice has collapsed onto a floor of ice, shed like rock from a granite mountainside in the Bitterroot but destined to melt.

An image of an ice arch on Jackson Glacier, water glistening in the sun, is gorgeous but unsettling if the context around the picture is in mind. It rises delicately in the upper left corner, destined for the dirt just below.

Iceland is similarly treated. In one picture, van Coller saw the oddity of ice fragments, striped black like exotic and endangered creatures, seemingly drowning in opaque muddy water.

Chaney Glacier, in this framing, is devoid of vistas — a steep bowl of watermelon snow (colored by pink algae that accelerates the speed of melt) drains in a spiral to an ominously blue pool at the center, like a sink. It’s otherworldly, but in this rendering, a place you want to mourn or pray for rather than plot a vacation.

'Glacier Drawing Project'

Separately, another artist has been maintaining a similar series for nearly as long.

Jonathan Marquis started his Glacier Drawing Project nine summers ago. His goal from the outset was to visit and draw the nearly 55 remaining glaciers in the state of Montana. Some that he’s including fall under the 25-acre minimum of the U.S. Geological Survey.

After nine seasons, he estimates he has about seven left to reach. Some he hasn’t completed drawings of. Others, like Glacier Park's Sperry, he’s drawn dozens of times.

Now based in Tucson, Arizona, where he teaches art, and where people are often surprised to hear that glaciers exist in Montana at all, Marquis has carried onward, returning each season to check off as many as he can given the short season. Regardless of the time of year, the drawings and various side projects have consumed most of his art in some way — whether in mixed-media paintings, cyanotypes made on site, and video projects.

This year, he headed out to remote corners, often with Richard Forbes, an experienced mountaineer and graduate student in environmental journalism at the University of Montana, who has glacier-related projects of his own.

One outing spanned 60 miles over four days, with 19,000 feet of elevation gain. Some of the points reached to draw glaciers require climbing. A view of Blackfoot Glacier from rarely seen Mount Logan. Thousands of hikers have touched Sperry Glacier, but far fewer have seen its expanse from Mount Edwards. Marquis and Forbes bushwhacked through the northern Livingston Range to reach Vulture and Carter glaciers, and get a peek at Rainbow.

Marquis doesn’t think of himself as a landscape artist, or that he’s working in that tradition, especially as it relates to the white settlement of the western United States. On a visual level, he doesn’t identify his art with the composition of those traditional works — the epic scale dwarfing a “viewer” planted on ground level, taking in a romanticized scene of an unpeopled Eden ripe for the taking.

His work is on a smaller scale, often. The drawings made on site, for one, are physically small due to the practicalities of hiking or climbing with extra gear or a cumbersome travel tube.

Created over the course of nearly a decade, his way of drawing has changed — make them spontaneous, hype up the color, create more focal points.

Back in Tucson, he completes drawings in the off-season and works on paintings that merge media (acrylic, collage, photo transfer) and styles (abstraction and landscape).

The question of what good art can do is more vague, as climate change has been confirmed by personal experience and information is dispersed widely by scientists, journalists and photographers.

The art might accomplish something on an individual level. Perhaps seeing an exhibition with an image of every glacier in the state, “imaginatively drawn,” could push someone to get to know their own surroundings, whether it’s open space, national parks, state parks or whatever. Maybe they stir thoughts about starting to keep in mind that, as Marquis puts it, “we are in the landscape all the time, and not live as though one is sort of somehow conceptually separate from it.”

They’re places he would visit regardless. Conditions on a peak, looking down on one of those ice fields, might not allow for any drawing time, with the wind, the ice and weather, but is worthwhile regardless.

The project is like a hike, Marquis said. Step by step, changing course with time, along with the subjects he's drawing.