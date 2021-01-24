Artists experiment with tech at new Missoula Library

In one corner of the new Missoula Public Library, new art projects have been percolating.
The Makerspace, outfitted with 3D printers, a laser etcher, a CNC router, and other creative gadgets, was filled with a light pinging sound on a recent weekday.
Standing in front of a laptop and a set of microcomputers, Lauren Tyler Norby was moving his hand in the air and triggering a synthesized sound, the basis for what could one day be an interactive sound installation.
“The vision is to have a bunch of little computers with sensors set up in a room," he said. "And then different sound components are connected to each one, and as you move through the space, it shapes a different sound."
Across the room another artist, Zoe Sykora, has been using the etcher and the router to transform recycled materials into sculptures.
***
Why are artists at the library? Open AIR, an artist residency program, places creators at sites in Missoula and western Montana that provide not just a place to work, but something extra, such as history or sense of place provided by locations such as the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula or the Flathead Lake Biological Station.
That also includes the Missoula Public Library, which signed up to host artists last year as well.
Stoney Sasser, the director of Open AIR, said “the way the library has restructured, its new expression as a community center is really interesting and serve as many departure points” for artists. A service like the Makerspace puts sometimes-expensive tools like a laser etcher in their hands. Next summer, Sasser has lined out artists who want to do community-oriented projects, including sculpture-related pieces. MCAT is also based there now, as well as SpectrUM.
“To me it’s just endless possibilities,” she said.
The new building hasn’t yet opened to the public, but Norby and Sykora have both been in the Makerspace, putting the equipment toward artistic ends.
Ira Sather Olson, the senior associate at the Makerspace, said it’s equipped with many of the tools and services from the prior building, but with much more room. They have 3D printers, for instance, and a new laser engraver, which can etch designs onto surfaces. One introductory idea would be to design a logo in a vector drawing program, bring it to the library, where you can have it emblazoned on a glass cup or wood coaster, Olson said. A CNC router can carve materials into custom shapes.
The microcomputers, similarly, can be used for whatever project you can dream up. The kits are intended to learn the basics of physical computing. You can assemble components and then program using basic languages (some intended to teach kids to code) to perform a basic task. Or trying to make a sound installation, which Olson said is one of the more creative uses that people have put them toward since the library first got them.
***
Norby does a lot of different things. He studied for a BA degree in art at the University of Montana, with a minor in Media Arts, back when the programs were more siloed, and he could learn how digital tools could be used for contemporary art projects.
He’s also written and drawn comics, played keyboard in local bands, and made multi-media installations. He had another residency in April at North Cascades National Park. He drew a comic about the experience that he had printed on a Risograph — a vintage machine that Norby said is a cross between screen-printing, with multiple layers of color, and a copy machine that generates a nice, tactile surface. Most recently, he worked in the art department on the TV series “Yellowstone,” which was shot in Missoula and Montana entirely from the summer through fall.
The sound-installation idea came from his interest in “generative music,” using software that incorporates programming and chance to create sounds.
Bringing it life thus far has involved a lot of research on the coding and microcomputers.
He’s reached the stage for a demo of how it could all work. He’s rigged up two Raspberry Pi Zero microcomputers with sensors, which measure the distance to an object in front of them. That information is eventually relayed to another computer, where the music software interprets the data as a different chromatic note. As he waved his hands in front of the speakers, little chiming sounds came through the speakers.
“As you walk through a space,” he said, “different sensors would be pointed in different directions, and one sensor might change the tone” from a low note to a high one, likely in an atmospheric synth-pad sound. The installation concept would require a lot of these, and there are many more variables to figure out.
The Makerspace residency, meanwhile, has provide the time and tools to “lean into that and see where it takes me,” outside of the demands of daily life.
“Instead of feeling like I’m being distracted by little things that I’m curious about, those have become the driving focus of my time here,” he said.
***
Sykora, who graduated from the University of Montana last spring, leapt at the opportunity for a residency here so she could continue the direction she’d been moving in the last year or so.
“That’s how I wanted to orient this residency,” she said. "To leave it open for me to experiment and see where that line takes me."
She started in school in ceramics but moved toward sculpture and the freedom to move into different materials, and then interned at the Innovation Factory, UM’s counterpart to the Makerspace, and learned to use some of the equipment.
She’s been experimenting with the laser etcher, which allows her to push the artwork into a direction that wouldn’t be realistic working solely by hand.
“I’ve worked a lot with themes about consumerism,” she said, which drew her to incorporate crocheting concepts and its precise repetition of single units that results in a cohesive piece. She works frequently with post-consumer or recycled materials — her thesis show at UM was comprised entirely of plastic bags.
At the library, she’s cut rows upon rows of smiley faces onto receipts that she’s sewed together into a large, fabric-like panel. She designed the faces on a computer and then ran them through the laser etcher.
“What I wanted to do was experiment with their thermal properties, so I did a bunch of little tests like this just to see how I could get this crisp black print on the front,” she said.
The next step will be stiffening the sheet with a finish so it can be folded into a shopping bag.
Another medium she’s been using are boards from Home ReSource that she’s run through the CNC router with geometric patterns and crocheting designs.
Her residency started in October, then got delayed in part due to construction and installation. She’s recently been able to start coming back in, perhaps every other day or so. It’s been a break from being at home, where she's starting a small business.
“I feel lucky to have access,” Sykora said.