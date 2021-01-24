Artists experiment with tech at new Missoula Library

That also includes the Missoula Public Library, which signed up to host artists last year as well.

Stoney Sasser, the director of Open AIR, said “the way the library has restructured, its new expression as a community center is really interesting and serve as many departure points” for artists. A service like the Makerspace puts sometimes-expensive tools like a laser etcher in their hands. Next summer, Sasser has lined out artists who want to do community-oriented projects, including sculpture-related pieces. MCAT is also based there now, as well as SpectrUM.

“To me it’s just endless possibilities,” she said.

The new building hasn’t yet opened to the public, but Norby and Sykora have both been in the Makerspace, putting the equipment toward artistic ends.

Ira Sather Olson, the senior associate at the Makerspace, said it’s equipped with many of the tools and services from the prior building, but with much more room. They have 3D printers, for instance, and a new laser engraver, which can etch designs onto surfaces. One introductory idea would be to design a logo in a vector drawing program, bring it to the library, where you can have it emblazoned on a glass cup or wood coaster, Olson said. A CNC router can carve materials into custom shapes.