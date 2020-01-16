Artists are giving form to the otherwise formless at a new exhibition at the University Center Gallery on campus called “Visibly Invisible.” The juried art show asked University of Montana students, faculty and staff to explore the idea of what we overlook or choose not to see in everyday life.
Juried by Montana Museum of Art and Culture Curator Dr. Jeremy Canwell, the exhibition features several different mediums, including prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, multimedia works and a 3D installation.
“There’s such a variety and so many different approaches. I mean it’s such an open question,” Canwell said. “What is something invisible made visible? To see the variety of interpretations people are bringing to that is great.”
Canwell pointed to a screenprint by Amanda Barr called “Take Your Meds,” which shows an opened prescription pill bottle being used as a vase for a single flower.
“Prescription drugs — if we take them, we don’t wear that. We don’t go around with that as part of our story,” Canwell said. “But I take prescription drugs and I think most people do and it’s part of our experience. It changes how I interact with the world, it changes my appetite, so she’s giving form to something that otherwise, we don’t really experience it as a form.”
Down the same wall, set in the corner, is a multimedia 3D installation by Mary McCormick called "Pancreatitis IV." Her work uses fabric, metal piping, hay and concrete to create a somewhat chaotic and messy scene from the floor to the ceiling to represent her mother’s battle with pancreatitis.
“That disembodied look and the way she’s tried to give some kind of form to this experience of loss or disease or illness, I find really fascinating,” Canwell said.
The idea for the show was a collaboration between UC Gallery manager Travis Bradford and Morgan Legare, the gallery’s student supervisor. Bradford said this show is a little different than most because it’s one where they called for submissions based on a prompt, rather than getting calls from the artists themselves to show their work.
“We thought it would be cool to just come up with an interesting idea and give the students who applied the freedom to just run with it,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The artists in the show each have different interpretations of “visibly invisible,” which Bradford said creates an exhibition with a lot of variety and allows the students to learn from each other.
“What some people might think of as invisible might be a very stark contrast to somebody else, so we’re trying to engage students to break those barriers of what we see everyday and just choose to ignore.”
He said the UC Gallery hopes to do more shows where there’s a prompt given because part of their role is to help bring the ideas artists have to life.
“This is something that we want to continue moving forward just because it really is I think empowering for the students to get these ideas and try and work through them.”
Bradford said since the exhibition opened on Monday, he’s seen a positive response to the varying interpretations.
“Most people have really enjoyed it, being able to explore all of these artists’ ideas individually.”
Canwell said you never see the same thing twice when you walk by the UC Gallery, adding it’s an important place on campus for students to gain real-world experience.
“It offers opportunities for students to show their work and to have to speak about their work and experience the public’s reception of it, because that’s part of the profession.”
An opening reception is set for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., where the artists will be on hand to explain their work and answer questions. The show runs through Jan. 31.