A new collective is bringing scientists and artists together to both celebrate the natural world and warn of the perils it faces alongside humanity.

The collective, called The Emergency, is presenting its first show, “Bringing Notice to the Anthropocene” in Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing. The exhibition will include works of both scientists and artists at the University of Montana including Diana Six, Eric Jensen, Sarah Jones, Jazmine Raymond and many others.

If you go "Bringing Notice to the Anthropocene" is on view May 5-27 at Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing. The opening is May 5 from 5-9 p.m.

The idea is the brainchild of Diana Six, a UM professor of forest entomology who has made a career studying bark beetles. Six was inspired by conversations with her colleagues about feelings of “eco grief” or “climate grief,” which are the general feelings of despair due to the loss and destruction of the natural world.

“It becomes a really kind of difficult part of our job now,” Six said. “It’s just because we’re so intimate with what’s going on in our ecosystems where a lot of people don’t see what’s happening.”

When Six saw a successful sci-art collective project through the University of Pretoria in South Africa, she got the idea to do something similar at UM. Six has been a lifelong artist herself but found it hard to make time for it while teaching full time. But in more recent years, she started returning to it as a form of stress relief from the climate grief that comes with her work.

Six was able to get a small grant through the University to start the collective and joined forces with Eric Jensen, a Master of Fine Arts student. The two held the collective’s first meeting late last year and were surprised that 27 scientists and artists showed up to be a part of the project.

“I guess it shouldn’t have surprised me,” Six said. “Because both groups have to be really creative to do what they do.”

Science requires a high level of creativity, Six explained. Many of the scientists she has met throughout her career are also artists.

After the first meeting, the group was whittled down to the now 15 people that were able to dedicate a bit of time to the project.

The artists and scientists came together to help inspire each other’s work, learn from each other and collaborate under the same theme. The resulting works are in a variety of mediums including textile, ceramics, paintings and drawings.

Six’s own work is featured in the show as well. Six works in multiple mediums, her main one being collage. For her collage pieces, she incorporates pictures and photographs from old National Geographic magazines and books. She also uses natural materials she finds outside including paper from paper wasp nests, lichens and pressed leaves.

One of her pieces depicts the image of a woman who appears religious and like she is caring for something in front of her. Behind and all around her are cut out images of birds and butterflies and other natural elements. Some of the species in the piece are endangered and are laid out in a way that represents them plummeting.

“It’s just incredible, the amount of birds we’ve lost in the last 10 years,” Six said. “It’s really disturbing to me, so I wanted to focus on birds.”

Much of Six’s work is self-described as “doom and gloom.” When the collective first got started, she expected much of the work to be of a similar vein. But the final works turned out to be more of a celebration of nature and a potent reminder of what is at risk with its continued destruction.

Art has long been used as a way to bring attention to societal issues, air grievances and express angst, Six said.

“For people to now go to art to express things that are happening to the environment … is getting to be a big thing,” Six said. “I think it’s a place for people who don’t feel like reading dry science, to go and feel connected with that.”