Artists' work contemplates connections via a MAM Zoom talk

The artists' photos are arranged across large walls in the MAM's Aresty Gallery, a long, narrow space, where the images have space to breathe. From their home spaces in different states, the two artists/friends took turns explaining their work, which was made separately but shares ideas, forms and a basis in science.

Alterwitz, a Las Vegas-based painter who segued into photography, produced a series of images based on breathing. From a distance, her grid of photos read as an abstract colorful grid, one that takes on more meaning as she explains their process.

"This project is a contemplative, mindful, meditative project that focuses on documenting an individual's breath. We breathe in and out, in and out, our chest rises and falls, rises and falls, and I document that using a camera," she said.

Her long-running series began as a mistake, she explains. She and her husband were on vacation in the Dominican Republic, and went to the beach one night. She set her camera on a long exposure into the sand pointed toward the waves, and it slipped and instead caught the movement of the stars. So she put it on her husband's chest, pointed toward the night sky, and asked him to breathe for 30 seconds.

"I knew I had something there, and it wasn't just about one person," she said.