A guide to some of the arts events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
'Beers, Bands and Public Lands'
(Friday, June 7)
Brewfest season in Caras Park is upon us, and this week's installment is for a cause: The Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will celebrate "wild public lands, waters and wildlife" with beer, food and music.
The music comes from Missoula groups Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol and Idle Ranch Hands.
Admission is $20 and comes with a steel mug and three drinks tickets. Extra tickets are two for $5. Local vendors will be slinging food, and there's a raffle with plenty of outdoors-related gear. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.
'Artists Along the Bitterroot' studio tour and sale
(Friday-Sunday, June 7-9)
Tour the studios of 14 artists over the course of a weekend in the scenic valley south of us. They'll show off their workspaces and talk about their crafts. Head to artistsalongthebitterroot.com for a map and a list of the artists. The free tours run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days.
Solo play, "Stages"
(Saturday, June 8)
In this solo performance, David Lee Nelson explores the aftermath of his diagnosis with Stage 4 colon cancer at age 38. In the press release, it's described "not simply a play about sickness: It's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places."
Nelson is a New York stand-up comedian who now focuses on one-person shows, the release said. His director is Adam Wright, artistic director of the Riverside Theatre in Iowa City, Iowa, and the Slant Theatre Project in New York.
Nelson is here in Missoula to work at Camp Mak-A-Dream, and added a local performance. The 2 p.m. matinee will take place at the Downtown Dance Collective. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. To buy, go to ddcmontana.com, 406-360-8763, or the DDC, 121 W. Main St.
Stand-up comedian's 'U.S. They' tour
(Saturday, June 8)
V Wade, a nonbinary comedian who goes by "they/them," is bringing their tour to Missoula with a stop at Monk's. This solo show, "Clownfish," is described online as "an hour of stories about misguided affection and observations about how we treat this weird divide we've erected between 'man' and 'woman.' It's honest as all get-out, glam as hell, as weird as America, and also happens to rhyme."
The bill is rounded out by stand-ups Jori Phillips and Sarah Aswell.
Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10. Ages 21 and up only. Admission is $10 at the door.
Iris show
(Saturday, June 8)
The Missoula Iris Society will fill the J.C. Penney Court at Southgate Mall with orchids during its 59th annual show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tell Us Something
(Tuesday, June 12)
"What Are the Chances?" is the theme for the latest installment of Missoula's quarterly live storytelling event, where you can hear eight of your neighbors tell a true story, without notes, about an incident in their life. If you haven't been to Tell Us Something before, you can hear samples via their podcast at tellussomething.org. Or just head to the show: Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show at logjampresents.com, the Top Hat, or 1-800-514-3849. All ages are welcome, but sometimes use adult themes and language are used.