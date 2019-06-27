Highlights of some arts and cultural events coming up this week.
Yes Fest Performances
(Friday, July 28)
The ZACC camp Yes Fest taught 15 children the art of play writing, using the "Yes and" technique common to improvisation. The camp is coming up with four ten-minute plays that center around dragons, cats or nightmares. The plays will be performed by well-known Missoulians like Mayor John Engen, actor Kendra Potter and Roxy owner Mike Steinberg. Attendees of the ZACC's comedy camp will perform as well.
Read the Missoulian's feature on Yes Fest in this week's Entertainer.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Hellgate High School auditorium on Friday, June 28. Tickets are $10.
Open Air artist talk
(Tuesday, July 2)
The brand-new Open Air Artist Residency program, which places artists at locations in and around Missoula to create new work, is holding its first Tuesday artist talk.
Danielle Galietti and Matthew Runciman will speak at the historic Moon-Randolph Homestead.
Spots to attend are limited so sign-up is required at openairmt.org, spots are limited. Event runs from 11 to 1 p.m., including a tour of the site.
Bill Bowers' All Over the Map
(Tuesday, July 2)
Bowers is by far Missoula's best known mime and it's not even close. He grew up in Missoula before moving on to a career on Broadway and teaching mime around the world. His new one-man show, "All Over the Map," will present some of his favorite stories from his international travels teaching mime. He said it's funny, lighthearted and meaningful. And, incidentally, a little light on actual mime work.
Read the Missoulian's interview with Bowers in this week's Entertainer.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Missoula Community Theater.
Tickets are $25. The show is rated PG-13.
Arlee Esyapqenyi (Celebration)
(Tuesday-Sunday, July 2-7)
The 121st celebration in Arlee features dancing and singing contest, exquisite regalia, drumming, food, crafts and more. Tuesday is camp day, and Wednesday is a feed and a memorial with material wagers stickgames. Thursday is the Snake Dance and an honoring for veterans, plus "Old Style Day," with all drums welcome. Friday has two grand entries and contests, which continue through Saturday and Sunday. For the full schedule see arleepowwow.com.
Nerd Alert! trivia
(Wednesday, July 3)
Head to Locals Only for the Mexican restaurant's new trivia night hosted by local celebrity Reid Reimers of SciShow! and Missoula's own "Rocky Horror Live." It runs from 7-9 p.m., with prizes including $100 for first place, a $50 bar tab for second, and thrift store finds for third place.