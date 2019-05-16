A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
Missoula art, history at a scenic winery
(Friday, May 17)
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is bringing a fundraiser up to Ten Spoon Winery in the Rattlesnake for a special fundraiser. For "Hello to Old Missoula: Missoula's History Through Art," the museum picked 17 local artists and assigned each a decade, starting in the middle of the 1800s, to depict.
The news release teased items like this: "Did you know there was a Poor Farm in the Rattlesnake from 1880s-1930s? Ever wonder what it might have been like to live here during the Glacial Lake Missoula era? Or to drive the Strip during the 70s? How about the work involved with making the Big Ditch in 1905?"
There's a silent auction of all the art, and poll to vote on your favorite piece, which Ten Spoon will use as a label. There will be live music from Malarkey, plus food and wine.
The cover is $8 or $15 for a couple. Museum members and kids under 12 get in free. It runs from 5:30-9 p.m.
One Night Underground Art Show
(Friday, May 17)
Experimental art and music will take over a space at Bob's Sew and Vac for one night only.
The work ranges from the brightly colored, pop-inspired art of April Werle to the skateboard photography of Harrison Gayton. The full list is Max Konapatske, Lillian Nelson, Bob Werle, Alex Lee, Paul Rolfes, Solveig Gasner, Charlie Lynch and Tanya Yarrow.
The musicians are on the free/noise end of the spectrum: Powerplant and Justin Matousek.
The show runs from 6-9 p.m. at the shop, located at 120 W. Broadway.
'The Things'
(Friday, May 17)
The dance/performance art duo Arts & Above are bringing back their original show, "The Things," to the renovated MASC Studio.
Creators/performers Kate Jordan and Bruno Augusto recruited Susan Gilmore to design costumes and Katie Thompson to design lights on the show, which they first performed two years ago.
In a news release, they described it as "a provocative piece performed as a duet with bright green milk crate props which are configured and repositioned in various combinations during the 50-minute production. It asks the audience to contemplate the objects and thoughts which we may collect, build, destroy, hoard, choose to use in different ways. It asks how much is enough? Too much? Isolating? Liberating? Intended to evoke curiosity and questioning, more than answers or opinions."
The show is at 8 p.m. at the MASC Studio, 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are $12 for adults and children are free.
Brand new work from a Pulitzer winner
(Saturday, May 18)
The Montana Repertory Theatre has teamed up with Martyna Majok to workshop a new play. After a week of work, Missoula residents can get a sneak peak (via a staged reading) of Majok's "Sanctuary City." Last year, Majok won the Pultizer Prize for Drama for "Cost of Living."
The Pulitzer site called it "an honest, original work that invites audiences to examine diverse perceptions of privilege and human connection through two pairs of mismatched individuals: a former trucker and his recently paralyzed ex-wife, and an arrogant young man with cerebral palsy and his new caregiver."
The reading is at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Building at the University of Montana.
Cigarette Girls' Sunday Nightcap
(Sunday, May 19)
Missoula's resident burlesque troupe close out the week with dance, comedy and music at their regular Top Hat gig, dubbed the "Sunday Nightcap." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Cover is $5. 21 and up only.
Virginia Reeves' 'powerful' new novel
(Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21)
Helena novelist Virginia Reeves made the "long list" for the Booker Prize with her last novel, "Work Like Any Other." Her follow-up, "The Behavior of Love," is set at an institution for the developmentally disabled in Boulder, Montana, in the 1970s, concerning a psychologist, his wife and a patient with whom he becomes too close. Publishers Weekly said, "Readers who enjoy complex depictions of the lingering commitments of relationships will be swept away by Reeves’s crisp, powerful novel."
She has two readings coming up. She'll head to Hamilton on Monday, May 20, for an event at Chapter One book store at 6 p.m. Then on Tuesday, she'll be in Missoula for a reading at Fact & Fiction starting at 7 p.m.
Megan McNamer's 'Home Everywhere'
(Thursday, May 23)
Missoula novelist Megan McNamer's new book, "Home Everywhere," casts a wide net, as "a random collection of tourists embarks on a 10-day budget trip to parts unknown," according to the Fact & Fiction website. The San Francisco Review of Books said that McNamer "views contemporary life as we are living it and sheds light on the expectations of being ‘here’ and not ‘there’ and how dreams and desires sought in strange places are more confined to home than we realize. She is writing about us and we need to heed her words. More wisdom from an enlightened author."
She'll have a reading at 7 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Cohesion Dance Project
(Thursday, May 23)
This Helena troupe promises an "evening of art inspiring art" with its latest show, "Resonance."
The list of different art involved is impressive: not only Helena and Missoula dancers, but kinetic metal sculptures by Richard Swanson, words from poet Tyler Knott Gregson, projectsion by Matt Plaumann, and original choreography by troupe members Amber Moon Peterson, Julynn Wilderson, and Tanya W. Call.
The Missoula stop is at 7:30 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. Tickets are $22 general admission and $18 for students. They're available at griztix.com