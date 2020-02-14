Arts in Missoula: Big Sky Doc Fest, opera and art

Here's a quick look at some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

(Friday, Feb. 14-Sunday, Feb. 23)

If you can't find something to savor in the next week, you might hate reality in all its myriad forms.

As the 17th annual festival kicks off Friday, with 10 days and some 150 nonfiction films screening at four venues around downtown Missoula, you have your pick of subjects, whether it's a taxidermist constructing a life-size Sasquatch ("Big Fur"), a poet traversing Burkina Faso ("Sankara is Not Dead") or a boxing club for girls on the reservation ("Blackfeet Boxing"). See this week's coverage for an overview of the festival and some highlights.

The newest addition for screenings this year is the new Zootown Arts Community Center on West Main Street, which has a performance space, the Show Room, for screenings. Elsewhere, you can see films at the Wilma, the Elks Lodge, and the Roxy Theater.

Head to bigskyfilmfest.org or pick up a program guide to track down some films.

HomeGrown Comedy competition, round 1

(Friday, Feb. 14)