A cheat sheet for some arts and cultural events around Missoula in the coming week.
Friday, Aug. 17
The MASC Studio is having a special catered dinner and circus performance titled Cirque du Jour.
The menu, according to production manager Alex Payne, is as follows: "a local green salad with basil vinaigrette; lemon fig chicken with goat cheese and bacon served over greens and rice pilaf; seasonal vegetable gratin with a balsamic reduction; and a chocolate tort for dessert." The dinner is $50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Limited tables are available, go to brownpapertickets.com. The studio is located at 200 Shakespeare St. No. 2. Call 406-282-4005 for more information.
For a contemporary take on musical comedy, head to the Downtown Dance Collective this Friday and Saturday for a show called "[title of show]." Director Sean Kirkpatrick described the Tony-nominated play as a musical about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical."
The full run is Friday–Saturday, Aug. 17–18, and Friday-Saturday, Aug. 24–25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and students. The show contains adult language.
Saturday, Aug. 18
The Dunrovin Ranch in Lolo will match its scenic environs and stable of horses with food music and poetry during the annual Equine Art Extravaganza. Among other activities, artists will be "painting" the horses with original designs. It runs from 2:30–10 p.m. For more information, call 406-273-7745 or go to dunrovinranchmontana.com/equine-art-extravaganza.
Author and retired University of Montana English professor Jesse Bier will read from a new poetry collection, "Phenomenal Farewell," at 1:30 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Head down to Western Cider for the monthly "Drink and Draw," when you can sip on some adult beverages while practicing your sketching skills with a live model. The subject of this week's session is Jason McMackin, Burn St. Bistro baker, bass player and all-around iconic beardo.
The ZACC will bring the paper and drawing materials. Some proceeds of the cider sales go to the nonprofit ZACC.
The session runs from 5:30–7 p.m. at the cidery, 501 N. California St.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Local writer and photographer Chris La Tray has a new volume, "One Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large," with a publication party at 7 p.m. Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins. 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.org.