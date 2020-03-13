Arts in Missoula: Comedy, St. Pat's, and 2 plays

The plot follows Percy, a young woman recently released from prison, as she tries to leave her past behind and start a new life in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The piece is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Lee David Zlotoff, with music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley.

Tickets range from $20-25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mctinc.org. The show is rated PG-13 for mild adult themes.

UM's 'Spring Awakening'

(Friday-Sunday, March 13-15)

In a show requested by University of Montana students for years, the School of Theatre and Dance is partnering with the School of Music for a production of the popular rock musical and coming-of-age story “Spring Awakening.”

Adapted from an 1890s play in the early 2000s by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, the musical follows a group of small town teenagers as they grapple with hormonal urges in a repressive society. The plot explores topics of adolescence, puberty, sex, consent, academic pressures, depression and suicide to the backdrop of a contemporary rock score.