Arts in Missoula: Comedy, St. Pat's, and 2 plays

Homegrown Comedy Competition
(Friday, March 13)
Find out who the funniest person in Missoula is when the Homegrown Comedy Competition continues with its second round.
There are two shows, at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., at the Roxy Theater. The top performers from each round move on to the final round on May 8.
The competitors are Patrick Sugar Bush, Tim Miller, Lynn Solomon, Cory Demers, Kyle McAfee, Kev Hamm, Mars Sandoval, Danielle Rovira, Dan Trimble, Jeffrey Stock, Katherine Hosbein and Zack Jarvis, plus special guest Becky Margolis. Your host is John Howard.
The cover is $11 and goes into the pot of prize money for the winners. To purchase in advance, go to theroxytheater.org.
MCT's 'Spitfire Grill'
(Friday-Sunday, March 13-15)
In a show that’s small in cast members but big in heart, Missoula Community Theatre’s production of “The Spitfire Grill” is a unique opportunity to see a musical unlike the mainstream.
The relatively unknown show opens March 5 and features a cast of only seven members and a folksy, Americana orchestration rarely heard in the world of musical theater.
The plot follows Percy, a young woman recently released from prison, as she tries to leave her past behind and start a new life in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The piece is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Lee David Zlotoff, with music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley.
Tickets range from $20-25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mctinc.org. The show is rated PG-13 for mild adult themes.
UM's 'Spring Awakening'
(Friday-Sunday, March 13-15)
In a show requested by University of Montana students for years, the School of Theatre and Dance is partnering with the School of Music for a production of the popular rock musical and coming-of-age story “Spring Awakening.”
Adapted from an 1890s play in the early 2000s by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, the musical follows a group of small town teenagers as they grapple with hormonal urges in a repressive society. The plot explores topics of adolescence, puberty, sex, consent, academic pressures, depression and suicide to the backdrop of a contemporary rock score.
Performances will take place at UM’s Masquer Theatre. General admission tickets cost $20, senior tickets cost $16, student tickets cost $12 and admission for children 12 and under costs $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.
Audience advisory: Recommended for mature audiences for violence and sexually explicit themes/content.
St. Patrick's Day
(Multiple dates, mostly Saturday)
St. Patrick's Day proper is on Tuesday, but many of the shindigs are on Saturday. See our calendar listing for Saturday for the full run-down. The traditional parade starts at noon at Circle Square on North Higgins and ends at Grizzly Grocery. (Floats start lining up at 11 a.m.)
At 2 p.m., head over to the Rhino to sample eight different kinds of Irish whiskey. It continues through 6 p.m. and runs $35. Food will be available to "help with the soakage," according to the news release.
At 6 p.m., the "Great Irish Gathering and Banquet" takes over the Holiday Inn in downtown. The fundraiser/cultural celebration/dinner costs $30 at friendsofirishstudies.com. To check out the auction items and start bidding, go to biddingowl.com/FISW.
Then on Wednesday, check out Dervish, an Irish band that's booked a show at the UM Music Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for members of the Friends of Irish Studies and seniors, and $5 for students. Go to friendsofirishstudies.com to purchase in advance.
Drink and Draw Missoula Women's History
(Wednesday, March 18)
At Western Cider, have yourself some apple-based adult beverages while sketching art for Women's History Month, which is March.
The ZACC will provide drawing materials and the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula is helping provide the subjects: "a variety of items and photographs" ranging from settler to Indigenous.
It's free to come draw, and a cut of the cider sales go to the ZACC. It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 501 N. California St.
Farther ahead
Tell Us Something
(Wednesday, March 25)
Missoula's ever-popular storytelling event is holding its first show of the year next week.
Now in its 10th season, the TUS often sells out, so it's worth your while to buy advance tickets.
As always, they've announced the theme ("Lost & Found"), but the eight local storytellers are a surprise.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Go to tellussomething.org to buy tickets or sample their podcast.