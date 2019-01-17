A cheat sheet to some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
Art opening
(Friday, January 18)
Artist Stephen Glueckert is showing yet even more new work including oil pastels of animals such as "birds, rabbits, turtles and even Tasmanian tigers," according to Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing. The opening starts at 5 p.m., with an artist talk at 7 p.m. with guitar music following. The gallery is located at 709 Ronan St.
MCT's 'Calendar Girls'
(Jan. 18-27)
Missoula Community Theatre presents the British comedy-drama, which involves a women's group causing a stir in their small town when they pose nude (implied, tasteful) for a benefit calendar.
Directed by Teresa Waldorf, with a cast of regular collaborators. All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. Go to mctinc.org for more information.
Kinetoscope
(Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 19-20)
Bare Bait Dance company is throwing its sixth-annual international "screen dance" festival, spotlighting the genre, which combines dance, cinematography, and more. The 12 short films make for a two-hour screening with an intermission. Show times are Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m. and Sunday at 3 and 5 p.m., all at the Roxy Theater. For tickets or more information, go to theroxytheater.org.
'Yoga and Cider'
(Sunday, Jan. 20)
Western Cider's staff are yoga enthusiasts, so much so that the cidery is starting a new Sunday session.
For tickets, go to the cider's Facebook page for a ticket link. Cost is $10 and includes a glass of cider. It runs from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
HomeGrown Comedy
(Wednesday, Jan. 23)
Ian St. Onge headlines the latest installment of the comedy series at the Roxy Theater. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Most likely inappropriate for all ages. For the full line-up and more information, go to theroxytheater.org.
Looking ahead
Family concert
(Friday, Jan. 25)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra's last family concert with artistic director Darko Butorac is set for Friday, Jan. 25. Head to the missoulasymphony.org to secure yourself a seat.
The show is at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana.
'somewhere i have never traveled"
(Friday, Jan. 25)
A new show at the Radius Gallery features the mind-bending art of Theo Ellsworth; creatively decorated ceramics by Ben Jordan (flowers) and Katelyn Able (industrial signs); mythical paintings on wood by Lillian Nelson; and drawings by Tim Kowalczyk. The reception is Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at 114 E. Main St.