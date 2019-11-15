Here's a guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
Bare Bait Dance on the Westside
(Opens this weekend)
Bare Bait Dance, the city's contemporary modern dance company, is performing its first new show of the 2019-20 season. The original production, "Here Be Dragons," choreographed by director Joy French, has inspirations in fantasy and folklore.
It's also the group's first performance at the Westside Theater at 1200 Shakespeare St. The space, formerly known as the MASC Studio, has been renovated and rebranded as a performance space for community groups.
The show dates are below. Tickets are $18-$25. The show dates are Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, and Nov. 22-23 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. Go to barebaitdance.org for more information.
Kiddomatic Film Festival
(Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 14-17)
Specially curated films and activities are taking over the Roxy Theater this weekend (Don't worry, adults can still get weirded out by "The Lighthouse" or riveted by "Parasite"). For the Kiddomatic crowd, though, there are blocks of short films and features from around the world for age groups 8 to 10 and 10 and up. STEM high-schoolers can see "Inventing Tomorrow," a documentary about students preparing for an international science and engineering fair. The feature-length movies are classics like "The Iron Giant" and newer fare like "Okko's Inn."
Check kiddomatic.org for the schedule of events and activities.
Meet 'The Poppovichs'
(Opens this weekend)
The Downtown Dance Collective is hosting an original dark comedy, "The Poppovichs," written by local playwright Leah Joki.
Joki's script draws on her own family and "explores mortality and inevitability of death while allowing the humor of it to set in and travel with us," according to the news release.
Joki, who attended Juilliard, taught theater in prison for much of her career, which she turned into a memoir, "Juilliard to Jail," and a one-person play, "Prison Boxing."
The run goes from Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16 and 21-23. Seating begins at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $16 in advance or $18 at the door.
You have free articles remaining.
UM's 'Twelfth Night'
(Multiple-week run)
Shakespeare's classic story of love, mistaken identity and mischief is the seasonal selection for the UM School of Theatre & Dance.
The 12th night in the title signaled a time of pranks in the playwright's time, which feeds into the comedic mood of this classic. Two twins' boat crashes at sea. The sister assumes the identity of a man and enters the court of a duke sent to woo a lady on his behalf. Overlapping love stories ensue, and become even more elaborate when her brother arrives.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 20-23 and 30, with matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, and Dec. 1. All performances are in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.
Tickets are $20 general, $16 for students and seniors, and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, head to the UMArts Box Office or umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Carl Davis, 'Six Hundred Generations'
(Tuesday, Nov. 19)
Davis, an author based in Dillon who worked as an archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service for more than 30 years, explores the history of indigenous people in Montana going back 13,500 years.
According to a press release, it promises "an archaeological journey through time, technologies and cultures of Montana's First Peoples, beginning with the Paleoindian bands who followed the mammoth into the Americas at the close of the last ice age."
He'll read at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Lecture on artist Rick Bartow's work
(Wednesday, Nov. 20)
The late artist Rick Bartow's intensely rendered paintings and sculptures are occupying the large gallery at the Missoula Art Museum in an exhibition called "Things We Know but Cannot Explain."
A visiting co-curator, Danielle Knapp of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene, Oregon, will help unravel some of the meaning behind Bartow's life and work, his exploration of post-traumatic stress and his indigenous identity.
The event runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at the MAM, 335 N. Pattee St.