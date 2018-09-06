Here's a cheat sheet to some arts events happening in Missoula. For First Friday information, see our preview.
Friday
The Montana Film Festival returns for its fourth year Oct. 4-7. To find out what independent films the savvy curators have picked this year, head to the festival headquarters, aka the Roxy Theater, on Friday for its reveal party.
After the announcements, the Roxy will screen short films by this year's directors and two films by Missoula directors: Courtney Saunders' "First Season" and Aaron Roos' "Tower 49."
The party starts at 8 p.m. at the Roxy, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Check montanafilmfestival.org for more information.
Also at the Roxy, "MOMedy" will give Missoula moms the mic to share true stories motherhood.
The project was organized by Melissa Bangs, who wrote and performed a show about her experience titled "Playing Monopoly With God." The one-person show, with a mix of candidness and humor, was successful enough that she brought it on tour to other cities.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 the day of the show.
The Montana Repertory Theatre's annual Education Outreach Tour starts out in Missoula this weekend.
"Morgan and Merlin," was written by their humorous yet educational scribe Laramie Dean and directed by local theater vet Rosie Ayers. According to the news release, "this magical and mystical tale whisks us to another time and place where knights and dragon, ins and wizards rub elbows with a modern-day sorceress with a fantastic surprise up her sleeve."
Admission is $11 adults and $6 children The show takes place in the Masquer Theatre at UM on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday
Higgins Avenue in downtown will be a no-car zone from noon to 4 p.m. for the annual Sunday Streets Missoula. The event opens up the main artery for pedestrians, bikers and runners. Activities on the bridge include Oula (12 p.m.), yoga (1 p.m.) and barre (2 p.m.). Up at Higgins and Spruce, you can hear live music by West Fork at noon and Red Onion Purple at 1:30 p.m. The bikapalooza meets at 11 a.m. at the red XXXXs. For more information, go to SundayStreetsMissoula.org.
Monday
New York Times columnist David Brooks is delivering the first entry in the University of Montana President's Lecture Series on Monday.
The conservative commentator and author ("Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There," "The Road to Character") will deliver an afternoon seminar on the UM campus and an evening lecture at the Wilma.
His seminar, titled "Educating the Whole Person," runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the University Center Theater. His evening lecture is titled, "The Cultural Revolution We Need."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilma. The lecture will start at 7:30 p.m. Both events are free.
Tuesday
There's a significant overlap between Missoula's writing community and its stand-up comedians, so the Montana Book Festival comedy night at the Badlander is a great way to get ready for the fest, which returns at the end of the month.
The stand-up night kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Badlander, 208 Ryman St.
Thursday
September will be a special month up at Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. The outdoor art park in Lincoln has four visiting artists constructing new works. An artist talk with University of Montana MFA student Anne Yoncha and collaborator Gerard Sapes will discuss their project at 6 p.m. at the park's Teepee Burner. For more information, go to sculptureinthewild.com.