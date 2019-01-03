A cheat sheet for some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the next week.
First Friday
An artist's tribute to his teacher
(Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing)
Steve Glueckert has been a wildly busy artist since retiring as curator of the Missoula Art Museum in 2015. He's had a solo exhibition of sculptures, paintings and drawings that has traveled the state, published a limited edition suite of drawings that illustrate the Bible, and shown other pieces here in his home city. His latest show, "I Know Jack," was completed last year as a tribute to his former art teacher, Jack Franjevic, who taught at the College of Great Falls in the 1970s.
The show opens on First Friday, Jan. 4, from 5-9 p.m. Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing is located at 709 Ronan St.
Silk Painters’ Guild
(Downtown Dance Collective)
This exhibit of international silk painters (including quite a few from Montana) will be up in the Downtown Dance Collective for a First Friday exhibition. Catch painted scarves, tunics and shawls along with a plethora of fine art, whose painters use a variety of techniques to marry silk and dye.
Dance photography
(4 Ravens Gallery)
Local photographer William Munoz has been photographing dancers for nearly a decade. For the month of January a small collection of his recent images will be up in the 4 Ravens Gallery, featuring shots from the UM Dance Program’s fall event “Dance Up Close.”
Next week:
Ballet Beyond Borders
(Various locations, Jan. 9-12)
The fourth year of this international competition/conference centered around dance brings a wide variety of events to Missoula, nearly all of which are free and open to the public.
The Silk Road-themed opening night performance is at the MASC Studio, while the competition, diplomacy conference and closing gala will all take place on the University of Montana Campus.
The Roxy Theater is hosting a film premiere (the Pakistani action movie “Revenge of the Worthless”) which features a Q&A with producer/director Jamal Shah.
Find more detail at the Rocky Mountain Ballet website, rmbt.org/bbb.
James Lee Burke signs his new book
(Fact & Fiction, Tuesday, Jan. 8)
James Lee Burke, the area's resident king of the literary best-seller, brings Hollywood intrigue to Detective Dave Robicheaux's bayou home in "The New Iberia Blues."
"With his lush, visionary prose and timeless literary themes of loss and redemption, Burke is in full command in this outing for his aging but still capable hero," according to Publishers Weekly.
Burke will hold his customary first signing here in Missoula at Fact & Fiction. The signing is at 7 p.m. at 220 N. Higgins Ave. Show up early if you want a seat.
'Burning' is back
(Roxy Theater, Jan. 4-10)
Lee Chang-dong's acclaimed film, based on a story by Haruki Murakami, returns to the Roxy after a one-night screening in December.
Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times wrote, "This is the most absorbing movie I've seen this year, as well as the most layered and enigmatic.
"At any given moment you can be nearly certain of what story is being told — a romantic triangle, a crime thriller, a dark comedy of class rage, a parable for a divided nation — only for the shape of the picture to suddenly bend, morph and slip once more through your fingers."
The movie screens Friday-Thursday, Jan. 4-10. Check movie listings or theroxytheater.org for more information.