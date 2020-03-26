Arts in Missoula: Four arts 'events' to check out from home

Because Missoula County has decided to keep many businesses closed through mid-April, it is perhaps a good time to hunker down with a social distancing edition of this column, where we normally recommend notable events to add to your list. Here are some ways to stay in touch with your community while remembering the Police rule of thumb: "Don't Stand So Close to Me."
Check out an (online) art show
(Through Saturday, March 28)
The Zootown Arts Community Center moved its annual auction, the Mini Show, from the Wilma to an online portal for health reasons. Friday night's a good time to have a virtual tour (head to zootownarts.org for a link) and check out 60 pieces of art by local creators, which range in price from $50 to $1,000. The proceeds go to the nonprofit, and in particular its capital campaign to pay for the new building on West Main Street.
Head to zootownarts.org or the ZACC Facebook page for more information.
Live stream some music at Missoula Sequesterfest
You have free articles remaining.
(Saturday, March 28)
From the comfort of the home screen of your choice, you have 12 hours to see local musicians do their thing, also from the safety of their home environs. The first Missoula Sequesterfest has a line-up of local acts, many in the Americana, blues and roots vein, playing from noon until 12 a.m. To check them out, head to the Sequesterfest Facebook page, where there will be links to the individual artists and you can cue up a live stream. In lieu of a "cover charge," the artists will post their Venmo information so you can tip them digitally.
Take a ground-level tour of Missoula in a new thriller
(Any time)
In "The Blaze," a new thriller by local novelist/MMA reporter Chad Dundas, a military veteran with PTSD returns to his hometown of Missoula in hopes of rekindling his lost memories. After reuniting with his best friend, a reporter for a local newspaper, he witnesses a house fire that's tied to a childhood event. As they research the fire, Dundas gives a fictional tour of Missoula, in particular the North and West sides of town, as well as Easter egg mentions of local history, places and character. Beyond all those intriguing bonuses for locals, it's a well-crafted mystery with a brisk pace and thoughtful prose.
Hear some local stories
(Any time)
The storytelling series Tell Us Something's March installment at the Wilma was postponed. However, the archives at tellussomething.org are stacked with enough to keep you satiated until June. Log on and download or stream the recordings, in which local storytellers give a 10-minute tale from their own lives, sans notes.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!