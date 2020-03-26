Arts in Missoula: Four arts 'events' to check out from home

Because Missoula County has decided to keep many businesses closed through mid-April, it is perhaps a good time to hunker down with a social distancing edition of this column, where we normally recommend notable events to add to your list. Here are some ways to stay in touch with your community while remembering the Police rule of thumb: "Don't Stand So Close to Me."

Check out an (online) art show

(Through Saturday, March 28)

The Zootown Arts Community Center moved its annual auction, the Mini Show, from the Wilma to an online portal for health reasons. Friday night's a good time to have a virtual tour (head to zootownarts.org for a link) and check out 60 pieces of art by local creators, which range in price from $50 to $1,000. The proceeds go to the nonprofit, and in particular its capital campaign to pay for the new building on West Main Street.

Head to zootownarts.org or the ZACC Facebook page for more information.

Live stream some music at Missoula Sequesterfest

(Saturday, March 28)