Garden City Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
(Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15)
Garden City Ballet's ever-popular staple of the holiday season in Missoula is back this weekend, with local and visiting dancers, professionals and students taking the stage.
This year, Tchaikovsky's classic will look fresher than ever, courtesy of more than 20 new costumes.
Shows will be held in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Building at the Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. To buy tickets, go to Griztix.com.
'Shhhh,' a quiet event
(Sunday, Dec. 15)
Imagine Nation Brewing and Voices Counseling have teamed up for "Shhhh," a "quiet event."
According to organizer Debbie Florence, "the music will be turned down, and quiet voices will be encouraged." Activities include a story-sharing session in the community room and a silent communication game. Non-alcoholic drinks like kombucha, Fizzy Hops tea, La Croix and Blue Sky soda will be available.
Florence, in a blog post, said that it's designed as a social hour for people who can't or don't like loud events or overstimulating environments
It runs from 4-8 p.m. at the brewery. For more information, go to voicescounseling.com.
'Seussical the Musical' at MCT
(Dec. 13-22)
The Missoula Community Theatre production of this musical based on Dr. Seuss continues its run this week.
The show weaves together original music with the stories of several famous characters from Dr. Seuss, including Horton the Elephant, Mayzie LaBird, Gertrude McFuzz, Yertle the Turtle, the Sour Kangaroo and more.
You have free articles remaining.
The shows continue Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, and Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 18-22 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets range from $15 to $25 and can be purchased at MCTinc.org, by calling 406-728-PLAY or at the MCT Box Office.
Tickets for the sensory-friendly show on Wednesday, Dec. 8, are $10.
'Varda by Agnès'
(Tuesday, Dec. 17)
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival comes but once a year. However, the nonprofit screens new documentaries through its year-round Film Series.
The first up at Big Sky's new home in the Zootown Arts Community Center is "Varda by Agnès," a 2019 self-examination by director Agnès Varda, who died earlier this year age 90. The New York Times said it's "a perfect introduction and a lovely valediction," in the form of a "personal essay and greatest hits album."
It screens in the ZACC's new performance space, the Show Room, in its new headquarters on West Main Street. Admission is free, all ages. It starts at 7 p.m.
Drink and Draw with Krampus
(Wednesday, Dec. 18)
Hang out with a cider and sketch Krampus, which according to a 2015 Smithsonian Magazine article is a horned demon of likely pagan origin who "visits houses all night with his saintly pal" and punishes the bad kids by beating them with birch branches or worse.
This Krampus will likely be holding a pose during Drink and Draw, where the Zootown Arts Community Center provides drawing supplies and the demon and Western Cider provides the space and offers drinks for sale. A portion of each one sold goes to the ZACC.
It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the cidery, located at 501 N. California St.