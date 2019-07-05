First Friday art walk
(Friday, July 5)
When the First Friday art walk falls on the day after a holiday, some galleries and organizations are open, and others opt to sit it out.
This Friday, there's plenty to do if you're in downtown Missoula. The Radius Gallery's fourth annual Ceramics Invitational is entering its last week. The artists, from around Montana and the country, show off the medium's versatility, from political, conceptual, functional, sculptural and abstract forms. At Gecko Designs, local comic book artist Tony Gregori is showing new and works in progress from his portfolio, which includes nationally published comics.
Fans of the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas should head to PureWest Real Estate (101 Railroad St.), where the Arlee landmark is sharing paintings by master arist Lama Gyurme.
Note that if you planned on seeing the Missoula Art Museum's offerings, it's only open during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Stand-up comedy about death
(Friday, July 5)
Comedy is supposed to break taboos. And what's more taboo in American culture than openly talking about death? In his show, "Total Loss," Will Martin takes up the challenge of discussing the subject in the context of humor. Specifically, the Boston comedian lost his friend to suicide and his brother to a car crash in a two-month span, according to an interview with the Boston Globe. (His friend was a Butte native.)
“I’m a character in the show, but I want it to be as much of them as possible,” he told the Globe. “Their personality, their energy and story.”
Martin is moving from the East Coast to Los Angeles, and making stops along the way. He'll be here in Missoula at Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W., to perform with local comedians. The show starts at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5.
Missoula Outdoor Cinema
(Saturday, July 6)
The Northside Missoula tradition starts this Saturday, with movies screening once it's dark enough (approximately 9:32 p.m.) The opening selection is quadruple threat song-and-dance enthusiast/X-Man Hugh Jackman's musical, "The Greatest Showman," which colorfully animates the P.T Barnum story. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $10 per family. The Head Start School is located at 1001 Worden Ave.
Women's comedy workshop anniversary
(Tuesday, July 9)
The Revival Comedy group is marking the second anniversary of its women's workshop, in which Sarah Aswell, a top-ranked comedian and writer, give a crash course on getting up on stage and delivering a compelling joke. For the anniversary show at the Badlander, she plans on bringing two-dozen workshop grads on stage. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Extreme midget wrestling
(Thursday, July 11)
Is an "extreme midget wrestling" tour an act of exploitation, or a valid means of employment for dwarves who love wrestling? If they enjoy it, can you in turn, enjoy it? Head to the Sunrise Saloon to find out. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, 21 and up only. Go to the Facebook event page for more information.
'The Wedding Singer' musical
(Opens Tuesday, July 9)
The Bigfork Summer Playhouse gets into Adam Sandler mode with this musical adaptation of his romantic comedy laden with 1980s jokes and references, in addition to 1980s hits.
For tickets and more information, call 837-4889 or bigforksummerplayhouse.com.