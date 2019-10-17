Kevin Red Star exhibition and book signing
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
Crow artist Kevin Red Star, who was honored with the Montana Governor's Arts Award last December, is the subject of an exhibition at the Dana Gallery.
Red Star's work, which depicts traditional lifestyles in instantly recognizable, stylized line work with prominent use of the color red, has been displayed in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, among other prestigious venues. Here at the Dana, he's sharing new pieces and will attend an open house at the gallery from 12-3 p.m. to visit with the public and sign copies of a book on his work.
Outdoor screening of an outdoor movie
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
Bob Ward's is throwing an outdoor movie night, so bundle up and head over for a parking lot screening of "Shelter," a new ski film from Picture Organic Clothing.
In addition to the feature, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will screen some adventure-style short movies.
It starts at 5 p.m. and runs till 9. Admission is free. There will be beer, wine and food trucks on hand. People are advised to bring warm clothing, camp chairs and blankets.
Gallery talk with two ceramic artists
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
Exhibiting ceramic artists Beth Lo of Missoula and Josh DeWeese, whose work is part of the show, "the atoms of our frame," will be at the Radius Gallery for a talk on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The show is on view until Nov. 2. To attend the talk, RSVP at 406-541-7070. They're both well known and it's likely to draw a crowd.
Missoula Haunted House
(Oct. 18-19, 24-26, 31-Nov. 1)
The normally peaceful environs of the llama barn at the Western Montana Fairgrounds are a gateway to hell this month, as the Missoula Haunted House takes over with 7,000 square feet of custom-built terrors from Roothead Studios.
Hours are Friday, Oct. 18, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m. plus 4-6 p.m. kids hours; Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m. plus 4-6 p.m. kids hours; Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. kids hours and 7-11 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. until it slows down or 11 p.m. at the latest.
Admission is $20 for the express line, $15 regular, or $5 during kids hours. Go to themissoulahauntedhouse.com to buy advance tickets.
'Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play'
(Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20)
Take a trip through the post-apocalypse, in which pop-culture like "The Simpsons" has become a source of community and common currency as Anne Washburn's "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," closes out this weekend. The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance production is funny and surprising, with doses of authentic drama commingled with the TV show references. It helps if you've seen the show, particularly the "Cape Fear" parody episode, but it's not entirely necessary.
The show times for closing weekend are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 18-19, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 19-20. Tickets are $20 general, $16 seniors and $12 for UM students. Go to the UMArts box office, call 406-243-4581 or go to umt.edu/theatredance. The show has adult language and themes.
Suspense author John Connolly
(Tuesday, Oct. 12)
Irish suspense author John Connolly is stopping here in Missoula for a reading.
The award-winning writer's newest novel, "A Book of Bones," continues his series featuring Charlie Parker, a cop-turned-private investigator. Kirkus Reviews said it merges "police procedural and Gothic horror tale" to create "a series of darkly entertaining yarns perfect for fireside reading late on cold, rainy nights."
His reading is at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Local comedy show
(Wednesday, Oct. 23)
Missoula comedians Amy Carroll and Lynn Solomon are bringing a "comedy show for tired people" to the Roxy Theater. "The Frog & Bird Show" features their stand-up and sketch work, plus fellow locals Katherine Hosbein and Jordan Demander.
The two headliners started working together this year during a Revival Comedy workshop for women and nonbinary people. Carroll trained with the Groundlings in L.A. in the 1990s; and Solomon has worked with Zootown Improv.
The show is at 8 p.m., and tickets are $12 at the door or theroxytheater.org.