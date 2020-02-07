Arts in Missoula: Last chance to see the Rep's 'War of the Worlds'

Those interested in performing can email Sophia Stone Valhallan at bakery42.productions@gmail.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. All ages, admission is $7, or $5 for pairs of two.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Rep's 'War of the Worlds'

(Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9)

It's your last weekend to get to see "The War of the Worlds" in a brave new re-creation by the Montana Repertory Theatre for its annual touring production.

A contemporary setting, costuming, design and message have been pulled from the original source: the 1938 radio play, written by Howard E. Koch from H.G. Wells' alien invasion novel, and performed live on the air by Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre.

In director Caitlin O'Connell's vision, a cast of professional actors, both New York and Missoula, portray survivors of a mysterious, modern-day catastrophe. On the run from an unseen threat, they use all manner of gadgets and objects to create the sound effects and dialogue of Wells' version as a message to other survivors.