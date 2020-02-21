Arts in Missoula: Last weekend of doc fest, a new play and an art talk

The talk will "focus on examining the challenging realities of how the West came to be 'settled,'" according to a news release.

“McConnell's paintings are a jumping off point to inform a discussion about the complicated inheritance of the West — the active colonization and decimation of Indigenous populations, the perpetuation of stereotypes, the hyper-masculinity, and violence. McConnell says, 'There are many Wests and each person who lives here or visits has a different relationship to it. The “conquest” of the West is one of our central national myths. In a large part, it defines what the United States is, and who we are as a people,’” said senior curator Brandon Reintjes said in the release.

The event is 1-2 p.m. at the MAM. Admission is free.

Snow sculpture competition

(Saturday, Feb. 22)

Head up to Lolo Pass Visitor Center and carve your most creative snow sculpture.

The sculpture creation goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging and prizes happen from 1-2 p.m.

There will be a warming hut, free coffee, coco and tea, plus toilets and changing stations, and free snowshoe and ski rentals. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/vngu5cp.