Arts in Missoula: Last weekend of doc fest, a new play and an art talk

Here's the line-up of arts and cultural activities happening in the coming week.
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival
(Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23)
It's the last weekend of the 17th annual celebration of nonfiction film. Heading into the weekend, you can see premieres of brand-new films from around the world, often with filmmakers in attendance. See this week's preview for more information or head to bigskyfilmfest.org.
Indian Country Conversations
(Saturday, Feb. 22)
The Missoula Art Museum is continuing its Indian Country Conversations series, where speakers, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, use exhibitions of art as jumping-off points to discuss issues.
The speakers this time are Deborah Magpie Earling, director of the University of Montana Creative Writing Program and the author of the novel, "Perma Red," and Russell Rowland, who's authored fiction and nonfiction set in the West. The art in question is painter Gordon McConnell's exhibition, "When the West Was Won."
The talk will "focus on examining the challenging realities of how the West came to be 'settled,'" according to a news release.
“McConnell's paintings are a jumping off point to inform a discussion about the complicated inheritance of the West — the active colonization and decimation of Indigenous populations, the perpetuation of stereotypes, the hyper-masculinity, and violence. McConnell says, 'There are many Wests and each person who lives here or visits has a different relationship to it. The “conquest” of the West is one of our central national myths. In a large part, it defines what the United States is, and who we are as a people,’” said senior curator Brandon Reintjes said in the release.
The event is 1-2 p.m. at the MAM. Admission is free.
Snow sculpture competition
(Saturday, Feb. 22)
Head up to Lolo Pass Visitor Center and carve your most creative snow sculpture.
The sculpture creation goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging and prizes happen from 1-2 p.m.
There will be a warming hut, free coffee, coco and tea, plus toilets and changing stations, and free snowshoe and ski rentals. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/vngu5cp.
The event is being put on by the ZACC, Missoula Parks and Recreation, Discover Your Northwest and the U.S. Forest Service.
Check in is at 9 a.m. Bring "family friendly" props to use in your sculpture.
'A Doll's House, Part 2'
(Thursday-Friday, Feb. 27-28, March 5-7)
An independent theater group is staging award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath's "sequel" to the classic Ibsen tale of a woman's liberation. In this drama-comedy, Hnath imagines what would happen if Nora, who walked out on her husband and children to pursue her own life, returned 15 years later.
The director is Missoula theater veteran Roger Hedden. The small cast includes names familiar to fans of local theater — Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino and Teresa Waldorf.
Doors to the ZACC Show Room open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $20 or $10 for students, at the door only.