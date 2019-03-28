Art talk with Jennifer French
(Friday, March 29)
Jennifer Eli French, a painter from Billings, was influenced by "folk tales, medieval art, Victorian lithographs, the Western landscapes of her childhood, and the strange beauty she finds in the darker corners of history."
As part of the group exhibition, "Bestiarum Vocabulum," French will be in town to discuss her work for "10 Questions" session with the Radius Gallery.
It runs from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Radius, 114 E. Main St. The show is up through April 13.
Artist residency reveal party
(Sunday, March 31)
The new Open AIR (artist-in-residence) program will place artists at sites around western Montana like Home ReSource and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Find out who got picked for the spring residencies, or learn more about summer and fall opportunities, at the Sunday reveal party at Imagine Nation. It runs from 5-8 p.m., with a raffle and live music from Wailing Aaron Jennings. The residencies are a part of a nonprofit program. To learn more, go to openairmt.org.
Poet, critic at MAM
(Wednesday, April 3 and Friday, April 5)
Painter Philip Guston, the subject of a current exhibition at the Missoula Art Museum, "In Praise of Folly: Five Artists after Philip Guston," was affiliated with artists, poets, musicians and writers in the New York School of the 1960s.
On Wednesday, April 3, a special guest will help illuminate those ties. Poet and art critic John Yau, who teaches at Rutgers University in New Jersey, will give a lecture in the "Voices in Contemporary Art Series," at 7 p.m. at the MAM. It's free and open to the public, held in conjunction with the University of Montana's Creative Writing Program.
Then on Friday, April 5, he'll be back for a poetry reading. He's published more than 50 books all told, and just last year won a $60,000 Jackson Poetry Prize for his work. The judges wrote that "John Yau composes expansive variations, in series, that simultaneously widen, deepen and complicate the scope of a poem. Visual art, film and surrealism are rivers in his work, yet it is Yau’s dazzling imagination and singular command of language that create unforgettable poems."
The reading is at 8:30 p.m. at MAM. General admission is $5. It's free for students or MAM members.
The Moth
(Thursday, April 4)
The Moth is the storytelling series, started back in 1997, that inspired Tell Us Something, the quarterly Missoula event in which people share true stories on stage for a live audience.
The Moth Mainstage is on tour, with a stop at the Wilma. According to organizers, there could be one to two local storytellers, with the rest traveling with the show. You can expect "stories of who we are and what we come to see, testing the waters, throwing caution to the wind and split-second decisions that changed the course forever," according to the news release.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7. Tickets are $30 in advance at logjampresents.com. All ages are welcome, although the stories could have adult language and themes.
Coming up
Darko's last Missoula show
(April 14-15)
Darko Butorac will close out his run as music director and conductor of the Missoula Symphony in April. If you want tickets, you should probably buy them in advance. The program for April 13-14, titled "Last Best Place," has a line-up of composers who were inspired by the West. One is international (Dvorak) and the others are local to Missoula (Donald Johnston, Scott Billadeau and David Maslanka).
After the concert on Sunday, April 14, there's a special event, "Darko's Grand Finale," at the DoubleTree Hotel downtown with food, music and drinks. For ticket information for the concert or the send-off, go missoulasymphony.org, call 406-721-3194, or stop by the office at 320 E. Main St.