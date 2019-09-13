Here's a guide to some of the many events happening around Missoula in the next week, including at least two festivals and two days in a row when artists and activities take over downtown.
New art exhibition at MMAC
(Friday, Sept. 13)
The long-running show of art from copper king William Clark's collection is coming down at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture. It's making way for "Jack Franjevic: Montana Modernist."
A graduate of the Chicago Art Institute and a World War II veteran, Franjevic settled in Montana where he was art teacher at the College of Great Falls, counting among his contemporaries postwar artists like Rudy Autio.
The show will be on display through Dec. 14 in the Meloy Gallery in the PAR/TV Center lobby at the University of Montana. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, you can sit in on a discussion with his former students and well-known veteran artists James Todd and Bev Beck Glueckert and Steve Glueckert from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Montana Book Festival
(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15)
The annual writers extravaganza is returning, with local authors, national authors and nationally known local authors at venues around downtown Missoula. See this week's author interviews and schedule for more information.
In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival
(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15)
This festival, held in honor of the author of "A River Runs Through It," is holding events in Seeley Lake on Friday and Missoula on Saturday and Sunday. The headliners include Michael Punke ("The Revenant"), Debra Magpie Earling ("Perma Red"), Judy Blunt ("Breaking Clean"), Rick Bass ("Why I Came West"), and more. See this week's feature on some of the highlights and a schedule or head to macleanfootsteps.com.
Q&A: Greg Sestero talks new movie, collaborating with Tommy Wiseau and original script of 'The Room'
'The Room' star at the Roxy
(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14)
Greg Sestero, an aspiring actor, accidentally ended up in what's widely considered the worst movie ever made, with "The Room," a notoriously nonsensical indie film that's the subject of laughalong screenings around the country. While the experience may have devastated many creative types, Sestero rebounded by writing a memoir, "The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made." His appreciative look at the power of bad art was strong enough that James Franco made a movie about the making of the movie that was nominated for an Oscar. The good-humored Sestero is coming to Missoula to take part in a live table read of "The Room" script, with (of course) local actor Jeff Medley in the coveted Tommy Wiseau role. The next day, he'll be on hand for a screening of their new buddy movie, "Best F(r)iends Volume 1."
The live table read is at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The screening of "Best F(r)iends, Volume 1" is at 9 p.m. Saturday. Head to theroxytheater.org if you want to snag an advance ticket.
Pancakes for dinner (for the ZACC)
(Saturday, Sept. 14)
Re-live a childhood favorite — breakfast for dinner — and help raise money for the Zootown Arts Community Center.
Burns St. Bistro is cooking up pancakes with maple syrup, sausages, fruit and coffee or mimosas and red beer (hey, it's brunch). Cost is $10. Indie-Americana band Worst Feelings is providing the music. It runs from 5-9 p.m.
Proceeds go to ZACC's capital campaign to help it meet its $200,000 matching grant before it moves into its new building on West Main Street. For more information, head to newzacc.org.
SPARK! arts demos
(Saturday, Sept. 14)
It's National Arts in Education Week, which means our local arts ed program, SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning, is putting art onto the street with demonstrations by creators of all categories.
Here's the full rundown of demos and activities:
• Cloth & Crown, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Bubble art with Kate Crouch.
• First Interstate Bank, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Heidi Waegele and Oumar Keita, African dance and drum.
• Missoula Art Park, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: MAM on the Move! drawing and oil pastels.
• Missoula Art Museum, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: MAM Saturday Family Art Workshop: "The Sound of Home" printmaking with John Hitchcock and Jason Clark.
• Glacier Sotheby's, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jennifer Corbin, Caribbean salsa dance.
• Jimmy John's, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Alison Reintjes, weaving project.
• Top Hat patio, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Rosie Ayers and MCT Inc., theater games and photo booth.
• Downtown Dance Collective, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Heather Adams, social swing dance.
• Five on Black parking lot, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Missoula Writing Collaborative, "Fishing Pole Poetry."
• Five on Black parking lot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Turning the Wheel, word pool poetry and object chess.
Sunday Streets
(Sunday, Sept. 15)
Higgins Avenue will get closed to cars and open to activities, all the way from South Fifth Street West up to the red X's for this year's Sunday Streets.
The event, put on by Missoula in Motion, is designed to encourage people to think about the potential of car-free spaces and travel in your community.
You can partake in fitness classes right on the bridge, hear some live music up at Spruce Street, or just hit up some shops without any traffic in the way.
The classes are:
12 p.m.: Group workout, Runner's Edge.
12 p.m.: Oula with Fuel Fitness.
1 p.m.: Yoga with Inner Harmony.
2 p.m. Grit with the Peak.
3 p.m.: Function fitness with Monkey Bar.
Bands are Josh Farmer Band (rock, jazz, soul) at 12 p.m. and Westfork (bluegrass) at 2 p.m. at Spruce and Higgins.