Arts in Missoula: MAM auction, 'War of the Worlds,' and MCT's 'Leading Ladies'

Bidders take note: If you have your eye on acquiring some new art, Missoula Art Museum's Benefit Art Auction has moved some of the silent auction online, so you can bid from home and via an automated maximum bid. (Head to givergy.us/mamauction to learn how). If you want take part in the live auction, however, it's in the University Center Ballroom at the University of Montana, from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are required, and run $100 for members, $150 for nonmembers. Go to missoulaartmuseum.org.