A cheat sheet to arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
'Wizard of Oz'
(Friday, Feb. 1)
Some University of Montana graduates are returning to Missoula as part of this national touring production, including Lizzie Webb, the music director, and Scoob Decker is on stage. The show is set for the Adams Center Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Griztix and range from $46.50 to $51.50.
'Groundhog Day' marathon
(Saturday, Feb. 2)
Potentially a hundred brave souls will attempt to watch the classic Bill Murray film seven times, back-to-back, mirroring the experience of his embittered weatherman, doomed to live the same day over and over until he learns to do right. The marathon is sold out but single-showing tickets are available at Roxytheater.org if you want to watch the madness.
Why do people endure? Because they can win a yearlong Roxy Theater membership, entitling them to free movies and popcorn.
Last year, 45 people attempted the feat (on a weekday, no less) and succeeded. This year, the Roxy has raised the bar by one screening.
The grueling repetition begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end some time after midnight. Participants are denied the use of their smartphones, the peace of a nap, or the escape into a good book, and will be monitored by Roxy staff. There are 15-minute breaks between movies.
For more information, go to theroxytheater.org/films/groundhog-day-all-day-marathon.
Winter BrewFest
(Saturday, Feb. 2)
Sample upward of 35 microbrews from across Montana in Caras Park during the ninth annual Winter BrewFest.
Twenty dollars will buy you the required glass to drink alcoholic beverages. It comes with five tokens, and additional ones run two for $3.
The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Supplement the beer by hitting up the food trucks. Since it is winter, there will be burn barrels and propane heaters to help warm up.
For families, there are free rides at A Carousel for Missoula and s'mores from 1-3 p.m. Designated drivers can get coffee and hot cocoa.
Check out the full beer line-up at missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest.
MAM Benefit Art Auction
(Saturday, Feb. 2)
The Missoula Art Museum's 47th annual bash hits the University Center Ballroom.
Artists from around Missoula, the state and region have donated works to help fund the nonprofit museum and keep its admission free and art programming accessible for children and adults.
Work is divvied up into a live and silent auction, with ceramics, sculpture, paintings, drawings and more.
For tickets and more information, go to missoulaartmueseum.org or call 406-728-0447.
Dance Days
(Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2)
Watch original work by UM dancers and choreographers, all while helping send them to a regional conference, during Dance Days on Friday-Saturday.
The benefit concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. both nights in the Open Space in the basement of the PAR/TV Center. Tickets are available at the door. Suggested donation is $5-$10.
You can see original work in a variety of styles (dance theater, contemporary ballet, contemporary modern dance, hip-hop and contact improvisation), according to the news release.
Proceeds help send the artists to the Northwest Regional Conference of the American College Dance Association in March at the University of Utah.
The pieces on the docket include work by junior dance major and BFA candidate Tiki Preston, in a solo performance, and excerpts of a new work, "Threshold," by guest artist Faith Morrison, who worked professionally with the Polaris Dance Theatre in Portland, Oregon.
And, a sneak peak of "two if by sea," an evening-length work by UM professor Nicole Bradley Browning, which will premiere in April 2019.
'Maid'
(Tuesday, Feb. 5)
Stephanie Land will have a reading for one of the most highly praised debuts by a Missoula writer in some time.
Her memoir, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive," chronicles her hard-fought path raising a child in poverty while pursuing a writing career. She discusses in frank terms working as a house cleaner while raising a family, using food stamps, and the experiences of low-income mothers. Her essays and columns on the subject have been published in the Guardian, Vox, the Washington Post and more.
The book has an introduction from Barbara Ehrenreich ("Nickel and Dimed"). She was interviewed by Terry Gross for "Fresh Air." Roxane Gay loved it. Mark Duplass bought 50 copies.
She'll have a hometown reading and signing starting at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.