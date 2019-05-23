A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
MisCon
(Friday-Sunday, May 24-27)
"Level Up!" this year at the city's annual science fiction and fantasy convention.
The headlining guests this year are David Gerrold, who wrote the "The Trouble with Tribbles" episode of "Star Trek." He's also published more than 50 books and won Hugo and Nebula awards.
Jeff Grubb of Dungeons and Dragons will be in town, and artist Jeff Fennell, popular return guest and prop master Dragon Dronet ("Total Recall," "Batman Returns"), is returning this year, too.
The con runs all day at the Holiday Inn downtown. For the full schedule, go to miscon.org.
Photography school's 30th anniversary
(Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26)
The Rocky Mountain School of Photography is marking its 30th anniversary this weekend, bringing more than a hundred photographers, both graduate and alumni, and more, to Missoula. To read about all the classes, all at the University of Montana, head to rmsp.org. (Registration and a $50 fee is required).
There is a free event, though. Lindsay Adler, a nationally published fashion photographer, will give a lecture about improving your shots. It takes place at 7 p.m. in the UM Music Recital Hall.
Birthday at A Carousel for Missoula
(Saturday, May 25)
A Carousel of Missoula will mark its anniversary with free rides on Saturday. Head over to Caras Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Women's International Theatre Festival
(Friday-Sunday, May 24-27)
This event, an anniversary of an event held in other cities 25 years ago is coming back.
Actors and writers will share plays, readings, and movies that they've worked on at the Elks Lodge (Friday and Saturday) and the Roxy Theater (Sunday). See this week's preview for the full rundown.
Loon and Fish Festival
(Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26)
Thirty artists from the Blackfoot, Seeley and Swan valleys will convene at the Seeley Lake Community Hall for this revived festival, which features artists' demonstrations, a loon "walk and talk," bake sale, soup bowl lunch fundraiser for the food bank, wildflower walks and more.
It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For the full schedule of demonstrations, meals, music and more, head to alpineartisans.org/loonfish.
St. Regis Flea Market
(Friday-Monday, May 25-27)
You have three days to make it over to St. Regis, where almost 200 vendors will be selling all day at "the state's largest flea market." The site says they're open from "dawn to dusk." Once you get to St. Regis, head to the community park. For more information, go to stregismtflea.org.