Big Sky Documentary Film Festival
(Feb. 15-Feb. 24)
Take your pick from more than 100 documentaries, features and shorts from around the world at the 16th annual nonfiction film festival.
See some highlights in this week's preview and reviews. For a full schedule and ticket information, head to bigskyfilmfest.org.
New exhibition at the MAM
(Through May 18)
The Montana watering hole and its patrons are the subject of a joint photography exhibition open now at the Missoula Art Museum.
First up is "Lee Nye: Eddie's Club Adjunct Collections." Anyone who's been through Charlie B's will be familiar with Nye's portraits, which give the bar its unique character. He was a bartender at the classic dive when it was known as Eddie's Club, and shot photographs of regulars there in the late 1960s through the early '70s while supporting himself as a student, according to the MAM. The museum is displaying 32 portraits, supplemented by biographical information on the subjects, from his widow, Jean Belangie-Nye.
The accompanying exhibition, "Montana Bars," is culled from photographs of classic bars around the state, including the Club Moderne in Anaconda and Swede's Place in Drummond. The photographers are John Smart, Jill Brody, J.M. Cooper, Geoff Sutton and Monte Dolack, plus Missoulian photo editor Kurt Wilson and former staff photographer Michael Gallacher.
'Vagina Monologues'
(Friday, Feb. 15)
A production of Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" promises to include an "all-gender, all-bodied" approach "dedicated to voicing the experiences of marginalized populations," according to a UM news release. It also says the show will have original monologues and a panel discussion about "the cultural value and limitations" of the show.
The production is at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $10, cash only. Proceeds go to the UM Student Advocacy Resource Center.
MCT's 'Johnny Appleseed'
(Friday-Saturday, Feb. 15-16)
The Missoula Children’s Theater is putting on a brand-new musical production about the life and times of Johnny Appleseed. It promises to be fun, positive and there will be apples to munch on, courtesy of sponsor Cosmic Crisp.
Check out the Missoulian’s story on the show.
Shows are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tickets are available at mctinc.org, by calling 728-7569 or at MCT's box office.
Art and race
(Tuesday, Feb. 19)
The Missoula Art Museum's current exhibition, "In Praise of Folly: Five Artists after Philip Guston," will provide the backdrop for a panel discussion on race. Participants are Prageeta Sharma, a University of Montana creative writing professor and the founder of Thinking Its Presence, a conference on race and writing. She'll be joined by Jamar Galbreath of EmpowerMT and Kathryn Shanley, co-chair of the UM Native American Studies department.
The talk is at the MAM at 7 p.m. It's free.
Stephanie Land
(Thursday, Feb. 21)
The Missoula author will hold a second reading and signing for her bestselling debut, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive."
The book details her struggles raising a daughter on her own while cleaning homes and eventually earning a degree in creative writing. Land details the barriers and stigma that single mothers and low-income Americans face.
The Washington Post said "Maid" "isn’t about how hard work can save you but about how false that idea is. It’s one woman’s story of inching out of the dirt and how the middle class turns a blind eye to the poverty lurking just a few rungs below — and it’s one worth reading."
The reading will be held at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.. It starts at 7 p.m. Copies of the book will be available.